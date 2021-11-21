Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are live now - Mario Kart bundle in stock

The official roster of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are out in the wild, which means it's go-time if you've been eyeing up the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that sold out so quickly last year. Best Buy has the $299.99 bundle in stock right now (as does Walmart), but we don't know how long those shelves can hold out for. We don't see too many Nintendo Switch deals in the US, and the excellent value on offer here means this is likely to run out of stock particularly quickly.

If you've already got a console, or you want to pack your collection from day one, you'll also find a massive range of discounts on games and peripherals in today's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. You can save $20 on a selection of Nintendo switch games, from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild through to Super Mario Maker. That means you're getting some Switch staples for just $39.99 - a price we rarely see on these titles.

For the hardware lovers, though, we're also seeing a $25 discount on Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon (was $79.99, now $54.99) and a record low price on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (was $99.99, now $59.99).

You'll find all of these early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals just below, or for more savings, check out all the Black Friday gaming deals available now.

Today's best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Best Buy

You can now grab the standard console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299.99 thanks to the return of one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in recent memory. That's the price of the console alone! But hurry, this one sold out within the hour when it popped up previously. Also available at Walmart



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - There are plenty of Nintendo Switch games $20 off at Best Buy right now, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a particular highlight. We very rarely see this launch release on sale, and almost never at $39.99, so you're getting a fantastic deal here.



Nintendo Switch games | $59.99 Nintendo Switch games | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario: Origami King, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Mario Maker 2 are all $20 off right now. That means there's some serious value to be found if you're quick, especially if you're looking to stock up your library with some classics.



Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This $25 discount is offering an extra $5 off Ring Fit Adventure over the previous Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. In fact, we haven't even seen $20 off the at-home workout game in a few months, making this offer particularly impressive.



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit suffered some stock troubles when it launched this time last year. However, you can save $40 on the AR karting game right now - excellent news considering how we've only seen this pack drop down to $69.99 in sales a few months ago.



