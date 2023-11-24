Black Friday earbuds deals 2023: all the biggest discounts available now

Looking for some great Black Friday earbud deals? Well, you're in the right place. We're seeing plenty of offers lining the shelves right now - on everything from the AirPods Pro to super cheap JBL bargain busters. Whether you're after an everyday set of plugs to see you through a shorter commute or the best in the business, there's plenty of discounts on the shelves right now.

We've been scouring the web to bring you the very biggest Black Friday earbuds deals out there. That means checking all the biggest retailers for the lowest prices, but also making sure those discounts offer the value for money they say they do - and double checking price histories to make sure the deal really is what it says on the tin. So you can sit back and relax as we do all the legwork, bringing you only the very best savings. Since we've been on the hunt for the best gaming earbuds for years, we know exactly what to look for in a pair.

Today's biggest offers sit on the new Bose models as well as older AirPods, but you'll find record low prices on models from the likes of JBL, Sony, and Samsung all mixed in there.

You'll find all these and more as we bring you all the best Black Friday earbuds deals on the market right now.

Today's best Black Friday earbuds deals

1MORE Triple Driver | $67.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - Grabbing that extra 10% off voucher means you're getting a record low price on our favorite wired gaming earbuds at Amazon right now. We've never seen that price go below $50 before today. Buy it if: ✅ You have a device with a 3.5mm jack

✅ You don't want to worry about charging

✅ You still want a mic for calls Don't buy it if: ❌ A wireless connection is a top priority Price Check: Walmart: $81.39 | Best Buy: OOS



Hecate GX07 | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Hecate GX07s are an eye-catching option, but they're some of the best buds around for gaming audio. You'll find them down to a record low price at Amazon right now - impressive considering we haven't seen them cheaper than $89.99 before today. Buy it if: ✅ You want a design that will stand out

✅ Your ears will fit larger tips

✅ You value quality app support Don't buy it if: ❌ 2.4GHz is a high priority

❌ You don't want to lug a larger case around Price Check: Walmart: $89.99 | Best Buy: OOS



JBL Tune 130NC | $99.95 $59.99 at Walmart

Save $40 - We're about $15 away from a record low price with this $40 discount at Walmart, but this is the best rate going on the JBL Tune 130NCs. We'd keep a close eye on this one, though, because it's been at $50 for much of the year so far. Buy it if: ✅ You want an everyday pair of earbuds

✅ You still want noise cancelling

✅ You want a solid battery life Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more premium audio support Price Check: Best Buy: $99.99 | Amazon: $99.99



Jabra Elite 4 | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This is a record low price on the JBL Elite 4 earbuds - impressive considering we haven't seen them cheaper than $70 before this month, and these numbers have only started appearing in the last few days. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to break the bank

✅ You want a solid all-rounder

✅ Multiple Bluetooth connections are a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best audio quality possible

❌ You want more than 2 Bluetooth connections Price Check: Walmart: $59.99 | Best Buy: $59.99



Sony WF-C700N | $119.99 $85.49 at Amazon

Save $34.50 - Sony's cheaper noise cancelling earbuds are down to a brand new record low price at Amazon right now. That $119.99 MSRP has been cut to $85.49 once you add to cart - and with these buds only ever hitting $98 in the past we're impressed. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to break the bank

✅ But you still want detailed audio

✅ ANC is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You want LDAC support Price Check: Walmart: $88 | Best Buy: $89.99



AirPods (2nd Gen) | $129 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - A classic by today's standards, the second generation AirPods can always be relied upon for a discount during Black Friday earbuds deals. However, you'll find them available for just 99 cents off their lowest price ever at Amazon today. Buy it if: ✅ You have an iPhone

✅ You don't want to spend more than $100 Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have an iPhone

❌ You need active noise cancellation Price Check: Walmart: $89.99 | Best Buy: $89.99



AirPods (3rd Gen) | $169 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The third generation AirPods are back down to a record low price we've only seen once in 2023 so far. You're saving $30 on the newest standard model, whereas we usually only see that rate drop to $150 day to day. Buy it if: ✅ You have an iPhone

✅ You prefer the shorter stem

✅ You don't mind a looser fit Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have an iPhone

❌ You need active noise cancellation Price Check: Walmart: $139.99 | Best Buy: $139.99



Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - While the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been $5 cheaper in the past that was all the way back in September last year. In fact, this $159.99 sale price is the lowest we've seen in the last 12 months - these buds are usually up at $180. Buy it if: ✅ You have a Samsung phone

✅ You want a subtle design

✅ You prioritize a more immersive experience Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a long lasting battery Price Check: Walmart: $159.99 | Best Buy: $159.99



AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) | $249.99 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart's $169 sale price on the second generation AirPods Pros is absolutely smashing other retailers right now. This is a brand new record low price on the latest Pro buds - dropping an extra $20 compared to previous sales. Buy it if: ✅ You have an iPhone

✅ You want quality active noise cancellation

✅ You prioritize sound quality Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have an iPhone Price Check: Amazon: $189.99 | Best Buy: $189.99



Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | $279 $199 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you want to spend a little less than you will on the Ultra below (but still put down a sizeable investment), the older Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are also down to a record low price right now. We've been seeing this offer live since the start of the month, but it's still beating the previous record low of $229 (a deal which only ever appeared once and very briefly). Buy it if: ✅ You want super high quality noise cancellation

✅ You don't want to sacrifice audio quality

✅ You only charge with a cable Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a superior mic

❌ You need wireless charging Price Check: Walmart: $199 | Best Buy: $199



Sony WF-1000XM5 | $298 $239.99 at Walmart

Save $60 - The latest and greatest Sony WF-1000XM5s have dropped to a new record low price. Walmart's latest Black Friday earbuds deals have just steamrolled Amazon's offers, dropping the buds by an additional $10. Buy it if: ✅ You want a set of earbuds that can do it all

✅ You want robust app support

✅ You prefer LDAC quality Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer aptX quality Price Check: Amazon: $248 | Best Buy: $249.99



Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds | $299 $249 at Amazon

Save $50 - Bost's ultra luxury earbuds took their first major discount when Amazon launched its Black Friday deals last week. We're still seeing this excellent $249 sale price up for grabs - impressive considering these only hit the shelves a couple of months ago. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize sound quality

✅ You want a more immersive experience

✅ You're tired of having an uncomfortable fit Don't buy it if: ❌ You need wireless charging Price Check: Walmart: $249 | Best Buy: $249



Today's best Black Friday earbuds deals in the UK

1MORE Triple Driver | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Amazon has the 1MORE Triple Drivers down to £10 off their previous recorded record low. That's excellent news for anyone after some gaming oriented wired earbuds this Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You have a device with a 3.5mm jack

✅ You don't want to worry about charging

✅ You still want a mic for calls Don't buy it if: ❌ A wireless connection is a top priority



Sony WF-C700N | £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The Sony WF-C700Ns are down to £74.99 at Amazon right now, with a full £25 off the £99.99 RRP. Considering we've only ever seen this sale price once before today and that was in the summer that's a particularly strong offer. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to break the bank

✅ But you still want detailed audio

✅ ANC is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You want LDAC support Price Check: Very: £74.99 | AO: £75



AirPods (2nd Gen) | £129 £99 at Amazon

Save £30 - The older second generation AirPods are available for their lowest price yet at Amazon, returning to this £99 position for the second time this year. These buds have typically stuck to discounts well above £100 over the past few months. Buy it if: ✅ You have an iPhone

✅ You don't want to spend more than $100 Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have an iPhone

❌ You need active noise cancellation Price Check: John Lewis: £99 | Argos: £99



Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed | £149.99 £114.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - This is a smaller saving, but it's actually the first time we've seen a significant discount on the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed buds. These gaming focused earbuds come complete with RGB lighting and a USB-C 2.4GHz dongle, and they've sat at RRP for most of their shelf life up until this point. Buy it if: ✅ You need earbuds for gaming

✅ You want dual USB and Bluetooth connectivity

✅ You still want to use your earbuds for music Don't buy it if: ❌ You want reliable tap gestures

❌ You don't like RGB lighting Price Check: Very: £114.99 | Argos: £149.99



AirPods (3rd Gen) | £169 £149 at Amazon

Saved £20 - We're just a few pounds away from the previous record low £143 price tag on this third generation set of AirPods, but considering that price hasn't popped up since July (and it was a particularly speedy flash sale) we're taking this £20 discount as a win. Buy it if: ✅ You have an iPhone

✅ You prefer the shorter stem

✅ You don't mind a looser fit Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have an iPhone

❌ You need active noise cancellation Price Check: John Lewis: £149 | Argos: £149



Jabra Elite 8 Active | £199.99 £129 at Amazon

Save £70 - This is a brand new record low price on the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds, with Amazon knocking that £199.99 RRP down to £129 for the first time this Black Friday. That £70 discount is working even harder for you considering this is such a new release. Buy it if: ✅ You want sports-focused earbuds

✅ Battery life is a priority

✅ You want a lightweight form factor Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best audio experience going Price Check: Very: £129 | Currys: £129



Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | £219 £149 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have just returned to a record low price we haven't seen since the start of the year. Back in January this £149 rate appeared, but quickly jumped back up after just a day or so. Since then these buds have sat at between £160 and £220. Buy it if: ✅ You have a Samsung phone

✅ You want a subtle design

✅ You prioritize a more immersive experience Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a long lasting battery Price Check: Currys: £149 | John Lewis: £149



AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) | £249 £199 at Amazon

Save £50 - You're saving £50 here, dropping the latest AirPods Pros down to a record low price. This offer first appeared yesterday and it's the first time these buds have ever dipped below £225. Buy it if: ✅ You have an iPhone

✅ You want quality active noise cancellation

✅ You prioritize sound quality Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have an iPhone Price Check: Argos: £229 | Currys: £229



Sony WF-1000XM5 | £259 £219 at Amazon

Save £40 - The Sony WF-1000XM5s are the latest in a long line of excellent earbuds, and Amazon has just dropped them to their lowest price yet. It's a smaller saving in the grand scheme of things, but considering these were pretty much locked in at full price before this month that's an excellent offer. Buy it if: ✅ You want a set of earbuds that can do it all

✅ You want robust app support

✅ You prefer LDAC quality Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer aptX quality Price Check: John Lewis: £219 | Very: £219



Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | £279 £199 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are sitting at a fantastic price in today's Black Friday earbud deals. You'll find these noise cancelling buds for just £199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Day to day, these could be anything from £240 to full price. Buy it if: ✅ You want super high quality noise cancellation

✅ You don't want to sacrifice audio quality

✅ You only charge with a cable Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a superior mic

❌ You need wireless charging Price Check: John Lewis: £199.95 | Currys: £199



Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds | £299.95 £259.95 at Amazon

Save £40 - The very latest Bose earbuds have taken a £40 discount at Amazon this week. That's the first time we've ever seen that £299.95 RRP waver, and a significant saving for anyone after an investment. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize sound quality

✅ You want a more immersive experience

✅ You're tired of having an uncomfortable fit Don't buy it if: ❌ You need wireless charging Price Check: John Lewis: £259.95 | Argos: £269.95



Black Friday earbud deals: FAQ

When will Black Friday earbuds deals end? Black Friday earbuds deals will officially come to a close at midnight tonight, but you can bet some of these offers will still be on the table over the course of the weekend, with many becoming Cyber Monday discounts by next week.

