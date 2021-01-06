Black Adam actor appears to be teasing their mysterious superhero role

Black Adam, the DC superhero film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is headed our way – and Sarah Shahi has a leading role in the movie. Although it’s not yet known what character she’ll be playing, the actor has potentially posted a hint about her role to Instagram.

As reported by Comic Book Movie, Shahi uploaded a picture of three Black Adam comic book issues, simply captioned “Research #blackadam.” While that might not appear to give all that much away, Shahi has already been rumoured to be playing the character of Isis. Two of the comics in the pictures feature Isis – issue 13 and 16 of the 52 story – and issue 16 even sees Isis and Black Adam get married.

Sure, it’s a bit of a vague hint, but it does seem significant considering the speculation that Shahi would be playing Isis. So far, all that’s known about Shahi’s role is that she’s playing a freedom fighter and university professor, who, in the fictional country of Kahndaq, is leading the resistance.

The film is set to feature several Justice Society of America members, with Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman – alongside the titular anti-hero played by Johnson. Doctor Fate will also be in the film, though casting details for this role are currently unknown.

Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, perhaps best known for directing Orphan. He also directed Johnson on Jungle Cruise, the upcoming Disney film co-starring Emily Blunt.

At the moment, Black Adam doesn’t have a release date. Until we learn more about the film, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get all caught up.