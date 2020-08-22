Black Adam movie to introduce the Justice Society of America to the DCEU

Welcome to truth, justice, and the Black Adam way. Black Adam is rolling back the clock in a big way by introducing the Justice Society of America as the opposition to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's anti-hero.

Black Adam's DC FanDome panel saw actor Noah Centineo, who will be playing Atom Smasher, pop by. Whilst he and The Rock jaw-jacked and teased a teacher-mentor relationship for the fledgeling hero played by Centineo, The Rock also let slip that the JSA would be involved.

The Justice Society of America were the Justice League of their day, an iconic superhero team of the '40s that went the way of the dodo as other, more popular superheroes took over. But they'll have their day in the sun once more.

Who's going to be a part of this iteration of the Golden Age comic team? Alongside Atom Smasher will be Hawman, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate. We don't know who will be playing the latter three yet but, with the movie set for late 2021, casting shouldn't be too far away. Check out their introduction in the teaser below.

Concept trailer for #BlackAdam from #DCFanDome confirms who’ll be in the #JSA pic.twitter.com/YUeqmOYMRWAugust 22, 2020

Black Adam won't be contained by the JSA, either. Dwayne Johnson fired out a warning to the DCEU's Justice League that he would be coming for them, namechecking the likes of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

FanDome hasn't disappointed so far. Among the many, many highlights, there's been a Snyder Cut trailer, a new Flash suit, and behind the scenes footage from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

For more from FanDome, check out the DC FanDome schedule.