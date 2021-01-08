Biomutant release date set for after March 2021

THQ Nordic has revealed that Biomutant will launch some time after March 2021.

Earlier this week, GamesIndustry.biz published an extensive interview with THQ Nordic CEO Klemens Kreuzer, discussing acquisitions and game launches of both the past and future. While the original feature reported that Biomutant was due for release in the first three months of 2021, THQ Nordic then reached out to GamesIndustry.biz, to clarify that the game is actually scheduled to launch at some point in the next financial year, which begins in April 2021.

For the record: This article previously stated Biomutant is due for release in Q1 2021. THQ Nordic has reached out and clarified that the game is actually slated for its next financial year, which starts in April. https://t.co/43ETgXOhgCJanuary 8, 2021

Previously, a report from Embracer Group last year penned Biomutant as launching before the end of March 2021, which could explain further explain the recent clarifications. There haven't been any updates whatsoever on Biomutant until now, when THQ Nordic reached out to clarify the release date as after March 2021.

This is the second time that Biomutant has been somewhat MIA. After being first revealed in 2017, the game disappeared from the public image for nearly two years, until it reappeared in early 2019 with a brand new gameplay trailer. Despite comments from developer Experiment 101 that the game was in the final stages of development in February 2019, there's been no updates or news on Biomutant since then.

We don't even know if Biomutant is scheduled to launch on next-gen consoles right now. Either way, Experiment 101's game is expected to launch at some point after March 2021, and will come to PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

