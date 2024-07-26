This whimsical creature-collecting fantasy RPG is like Pokemon with an Eastern-inspired twist, and I love it

Yaoling: Mythical Journey, an enchanting creature-collecting indie gem reminiscent of iconic games like Pokemon , just released - and I think everyone should check it out.

It's not often that a game immediately catches my eye, but Rayka Studio's Yaoling: Mythical Journey certainly did. The Eastern-inspired fantasy RPG features cozy creature-collecting mechanics and strategic gameplay galore, all within a stunning fairy-tale world teeming with cute Yaolings to catch. Much like Pokemon, each Yaoling is unique - with over 300 species, there are countless abilities, appearances, and talents to discover.

These little guys can also evolve - again, just like Pokemon. Players may discover special versions of Yaolings on rare occasions, too, of different sizes, new colors, or shiny coats. It's not all comparable to Nintendo 's own pocket monster-taming series, though - the gameplay focuses more on team-building strategy while simultaneously allowing for relaxing activities in between battles like those in Stardew Valley . Think cooking, crafting, farming, fishing, and mining.

Yaoling: Mythical Journey | Early Access Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Yaoling doesn't pit players against gym leaders, either - demon lords run rampant throughout the game's fantastical vibrant world, but they're not ordinary enemies. Upon defeat, demon lords will transform into what they truly are - innocent Yaolings waiting to be recruited by destined keepers, the players. Once enough creatures are collected, keepers can work with them to build their village up, too - with breeding dens, restaurants, training grounds, and more available for construction.

Between Yaoling: Mythical Journey and other Pokemon-esque games like Ova Magica, I'm set for the summer. If you're interested in the wholesome creature collector yourself, you can grab it on Steam right now - Rayka Studio's new game currently has a "Very Positive" rating overall, and it launched into early access just a few days ago. Whether you're searching for your next comfort title or something different ahead of Pokemon Legends Z-A , it's worth a look.

Itching for more? Check out these upcoming indie games if so.