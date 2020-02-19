Biomutant is in the final stages of development but it's still not ready for a release date

Biomutant, that game about a gross-cute little mammal fighting for the fate of a post-human world, is still coming. This is important, because it was originally set to come out for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2018.

The developers of Biomutant at Experiment 101 broke several months of silence on the game's official Twitter account to confirm that the game is still coming, though they aren't ready to offer a new release date yet.

"We know many of you are wondering if the game is still in development," the message begins. "Let us assure you that we've never been working harder and more focused on it than now! We are doing everything we can to make this the best game all of us have ever worked on and that it will be as entertaining and great as we can possibly make it. We can only hope for your continued support and patience as we complete the final stages of its development."

Experiment 101 added that "the sheer magnitude, size, and length of Biomutant" all adds to the piles of work involved in putting out just about any game in the year 2020. I played the game myself back at PAX West 2017 and I can speak to at least some of that ambition firsthand: I was genuinely surprised by how much you could customize your furry oddball of a hero and all the different approaches you could take to combat encounters.

Also, I'm pretty sure I remember the developers telling me that there would also be airships and mechs in the game on top of all the on-foot action and world-shaking choices and reactive storytelling mechanics. In retrospect, that should have been a red flag for the whole "definitely not coming out in 2018" thing. Regardless, I'm excited to see the final state of Biomutant whenever Experiment 101 feels it's ready to share with the world.