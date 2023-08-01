Cryptic Star Wars tease from Billy Dee Williams has us very excited

Billy Dee Williams has shared a cryptic Star Wars announcement tease – and it's got us very excited indeed.

The actor played suave smooth-talker Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy and returned again for The Rise of Skywalker. Though a Lando TV show is in development, Williams is so far not attached to the project.

"I am thrilled to share that something truly magnificent is coming soon," Williams shared on Twitter. "This is a dream come true for me, on all that has sustained and carried me through a lifetime of dreams and adventure, it is my honor to share with you. Make sure to enable notifications for stories and posts to stay in the loop, you don't want to miss this… May the Force be with you all."

pic.twitter.com/P2yw5IJt3yAugust 1, 2023 See more

Just what Williams is teasing is a total mystery, but, since the Lando TV show appears to be picking up steam – it was recently revealed that Donald Glover, who played the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, has taken over as a writer, along with his brother Stephen Glover – then it's entirely possible that Williams is hinting at having a role in the show. Though the series is set to focus on Glover's young Lando, there's no reason Williams couldn't appear in a flash forward – and seeing Williams back in his iconic role certainly would be thrilling.

The future of the galaxy far, far away is bright, with three new movies on the way: one set to focus on Rey, another directed by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny helmer James Mangold, and one from Dave Filoni that will tie the Disney Plus shows together. On the small screen, the likes of The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, and The Mandalorian season 4 are also coming soon – while Ahsoka is arriving imminently.

