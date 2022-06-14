Best RTX 3050 PC deals in June 2022

We're now halfway through June and seeing some of the best RTX 3050 PC deals available in both the US and UK since the budget Ampere GPU launched earlier in the year. Until recently, machines running the wallet-friendly RTX 30-series graphics card were few and far between, but it is now entirely possible to find rigs built for ray-traced 1080p under the $900 / £800 mark from boutique builders online.

RTX 3050 PC deals are perfect for those budget-minded gamers looking to get the best bang for their buck, and the humble Ampere video card certainly delivers on this front. Previously, your cheapest option was through RTX 3060 PCs, which even at the best of times generally start at around $1,000+. If you've been on the hunt for one of the best gaming PCs without breaking the bank then you're likely to be very happy with what these handpicked deals can offer you.

We've scoured the internet to bring you choices that walk that line between affordability and capability with considerations made to the future of PC gaming. RTX 3050 stock remains popular and hotly sought-after as far as graphics cards go considering the 8GB GDDR6 VRAM and support for DLSS and ray tracing. However, the standalone cards are still difficult to track down for their MSRP right now, making RTX 3050 PCs the ideal way to invest in entry-level Ampere for the best prices.

Best RTX 3050 PC deals in June

Best RTX 3050 PC deals in the US

(opens in new tab) ABS Challenger | $1,300 $892.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $407 - This is one of the cheapest RTX 3050 PCs that we've come across since the budget Ampere GPU launched at the beginning of the year. Keep in mind that this model is an open box unit, meaning this PC isn't strictly factory new, however, as ABS works exclusively for Newegg, the Challenger is like-new. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) Skytech Blaze II | $1,000 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This is the lowest-ever price that we're able to verify on the Skytech Blaze II and a very competitive rate given the hardware inside at under the $900 range. What's more, the price is particularly aggressive given the unit's small form factor, which normally carries a premium price tag in and of itself. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) AVGPC Hellfire II | $1,000 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The AVGPC Hellfire II has been on our radar for some time, though has only recently received a price cut for the first time. This machine is running the latest Ryzen 5 CPU, as opposed to an older alternative which is more common at this price range. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) Skytech Archangel (Ryzen) | $1,000 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The Skytech Archangel has enjoyed a few price dips recently though this model has never been quite as cheap as this before. At under the $900 mark, this boutique-built RTX 3050 gaming PC is an easy recommendation for the prowess of this system. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) Skytech Archangel (Intel) | $1,000 $899.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - While the processor inside this Archangel configuration may not seem like much, the 12th-gen i3 actually outperforms the 11th gen i5 which is far more commonplace in builds in this price range. This is a great rate for entry-level ray tracing gameplay on a budget. Features: Intel Core i3-12100F, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) Skytech Shadow | $1,000 $929.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Although the Skytech Shadow has been cheaper once in the past, this is still a fantastic price on this RTX 3050 gaming PC. You're getting double the storage space of what is typically available in a rig at the $930 mark, too. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) iBuyPower SlateMR | $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While not an RTX 3050 PC deal as it were, we think that the iBuyPower SlateMR is a solid buy at under the $1,000 mark all things considered. This is taking into account the brand's great reputation as well as the 12th gen i5 CPU inside as well. Features: Intel Core i5-12400F, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Ipason Gaming PC | $1,300 $1,099.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - While admittedly at the upper-end of the pricing spectrum for an RTX 3050 PC, this Ipason build gives you both a 12th gen i5 CPU and 16GB RAM together, which is usually a trade-off between more RAM or a faster processor in builds like this. Features: Intel Core i5-12400F, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) ABS Challenger | $1,300 $1,199.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The respectable discount on this ABS Challenger rig takes the asking price down to far more palatable territory. This rig is powerful enough for today's games in 1080p and 1440p with ray tracing fully enabled all for a wallet-friendly rate. Features: Intel Core i5-12400F, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.



Best RTX 3050 PC deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Xenta Gaming Desktop | £599.99 at Ebuyer (opens in new tab)

This isn't an RTX 3050 deal, however, at under £600, this Xenta build is certainly worth highlighting. With the modest hardware inside, you'll be able to game ray-traced in 1080p and benefit from DLSS at a rate that we rarely ever see. Worth keeping in mind though, you'll need to supply Windows yourself. Though for this price, we think that's worth it (and not too pricey either). Features: Intel Core i3-10105F, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) AlphaSync Diamond (Intel) | £750 £699.99 at Ebuyer (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - Though only a minor discount, this AlphaSync Diamond RTX 3050 is still exceptional value for money coming in at just under £700. You're benefiting from 16GB RAM here, whereas half of that is usually found at this rate. You will need to supply your own copy of Windows, though. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) AlphaSync Onyx | £850 £799.99 at Ebuyer (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - Coming in at just under £800, the AlphaSync Onyx is fantastic value for money considering the 16GB RAM inside the rig. Though only a minor discount, this is still an RTX 3050 deal that is ideal for anyone after Ampere at a more affordable price. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) AlphaSync Diamond (Ryzen) | £1,043 £949.98 at Ebuyer (opens in new tab)

Save £93 - While at the upper-end as far as RTX 3050 PC prices go, this AlphaSync Diamond build justifies the rate with the use of the current-gen Ryzen 5 CPU combined with 16GB RAM, and all the storage you'll likely ever need. Coming in at well under £1,000, this PC is a great way to get ray tracing for less compared to the next GPU up. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD + 2TB HDD.



