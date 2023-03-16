Best Nerf Elite Jr. blasters for your kids

Nerf Elite Jr. blasters are supposed to be easier for young backyard warriors to use than other Nerf toys, but that principle isn't very helpful when you've still got a few different versions to choose from. Which ones are best, and will some be easier for your little ones than others?

I was able to try out the entire range and compare them against one another for a better idea of what the best Nerf Elite Jr. blaster is, and you can check out what I found below. (Although many are contenders for our list of the best Nerf guns, some are better than others.) There's also some advice on which toys to avoid.

To make sure you aren't paying over the odds, our bargain-hunting software will also insert the best offers below each entry. These are regularly updated with the lowest prices, so you shouldn't have to break the bank in search of the best Nerf Elite Jr. blasters.

The best Nerf Elite Jr. blasters

(Image credit: Future)

1. Rookie Pack Best Nerf Elite Jr. overall Specifications Price: $33.99 / £29.99 Ages: 6+ Uses: Nerf Elite darts Mechanism: Pump-action & trigger Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Oddly satisfying to use + Carries eight darts at once + Cool stock & rotating revolver barrel Reasons to avoid - More expensive than the rest

Even though this is the most expensive Nerf Elite Jr. blaster, it's also the best by a comfortable distance. And that's not just because it looks as if it's been stolen from the set of Star Wars; the Rookie Pack and the Rambler contained within comes out on top for value and functionality as well.

For starters, it can hold more darts than any other product in the range. The Rambler is able to carry eight at a time compared to the usual one or two, and when combined with a lower pull-force than most other Nerf toys, it's possible to lay down a hail of ammo surprisingly fast. Throw in a stock and revolving barrel that rotates with each shot for maximum cool-factor.

What's more, the Rambler is more satisfying to use than other Nerf Elite Jr. toys. Lining up shots with the (surprisingly useful) scope and getting into the rhythm of the pump-action mechanism is a lot of fun, so I've got no trouble suggesting it despite that higher price tag. Oh, and it comes with targets to shoot at as well. What more could you want?

(Image credit: Future)

2. Flyer Best cheap Nerf Elite Jr. Specifications Price: $9.99 / £10.99 Ages: 6+ Uses: Nerf Elite darts Mechanism: Handle-pull & trigger Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Small and lightweight + Surprisingly accurate + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Only one dart loaded at a time

As well as being the cheapest Nerf Elite Jr. blaster, the Flyer is also one of the best. It's surprisingly punchy for its size (and price, for that matter), sending darts streaking across the room at a decent clip despite being relatively small.

OK, so there are drawbacks: it can only be loaded with one dart at a time, and there are just five darts included within the box. But despite all that, the Flyer's trigger feels easier to pull than other Elite Jr. blasters. Add in a smaller, lightweight design that's perfect for little hands and you've got a great fit for younger Nerf warriors.

In other words? This blaster punches well above its weight. It took me by surprise in the best possible way, so I'd highly recommend it if you're trying to balance cost with performance.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Starter Set Best Nerf Elite Jr. for siblings Specifications Price: $19.99 / £25.99 Ages: 6+ Uses: Nerf Elite darts Mechanism: Pump & trigger / handle-pull & trigger Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Two-in-one pack + Options to suit younger and older kids + Plenty of spare darts Reasons to avoid - Potential for arguments over who gets what

If you're buying for two, the Starter Set is an obvious choice. Besides coming with a pair of blasters at a reasonable price, it also features a handful of spare darts to share between budding Nerf warriors.

Yes, 'sharing' is often wobbly territory. Because one blaster is bigger than the other (and therefore 'better'), won't siblings argue over who gets it? Well, perhaps. But both have been tailored to suit different age groups, so their differences are actually a strength. The Cadet is ideal for older kids thanks to its size and pump-action mechanism, for example, while the smaller, simpler Scoutfire is a better fit where younger children are concerned.

No matter which one they get, any complaints should melt away quick enough anyway. To start with, both are equally punchy and accurate - when I tested them, they sent darts zipping across the room quickly enough to bounce back at me. They're oddly satisfying to use as well, so your little ones should be chuffed with them regardless.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Explorer Best as a novelty Specifications Price: $10.99 / £13.99 Ages: 6+ Uses: Nerf Elite darts Mechanism: Handle-pull & trigger Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Carries four darts at once Reasons to avoid - Darts veer left or right - Scope is pointless - Ammo often gets stuck

Personally speaking, this is my least favorite Nerf Elite Jr. blaster. It's not bad, per se; it's just not as good as the others. That's mostly because it doesn't fire very accurately (its darts tend to veer left or right), and I found that ammo got stuck in the barrel every now and then. Oh, and the scope is mostly aesthetic - you can't actually see down it properly.

However, that isn't to say you should disregard it out of hand. The Explorer can carry four darts at once as opposed to Nerf Elite Jr's usual one or two, and it's only bested by the Rambler. In addition, it looks awesome - it's covered in fun, industrial details that make it feel much cooler than the chunk of primary-colored plastic it really is.

With that in mind, it's a good option if this is just a passing interest… or your kid won't be using it much.

Nerf Elite Jr. FAQ

(Image credit: Future)

Is Nerf Elite Jr. easier to use than normal Nerf blasters? Although it's fair to question whether there's much of a difference between normal Nerf and the younger-skewing Jr. range (all those promises can come across as marketing speak), these toys are actually easier to use. That's because they feature the lowest pull resistance of any Nerf product to date, they're more lightweight in general, and have smaller handles to fit little hands. It's not quite as hard to load them, either. While that isn't to say they're a complete walk in the park for small children (kids will still get tired using them, especially because most have you pulling back the primer after each shot) they live up to Nerf's promise in my experience.

What darts do Nerf Elite Jr. blasters use? Unlike other entries in the Nerf range, the Jr. blasters don't use specific (and expensive) ammo; they run on normal, bog-standard Nerf Elite darts. These are the most common, and they also happen to be the cheapest. Because many Nerf toys use Elite ammo, you can swap them between blasters as well regardless of whether they're Nerf Elite Jr. or something else.

Can you use accessories on Nerf Elite Jr. blasters? Unfortunately, Nerf Elite Jr. toys are not compatible with Nerf accessories. That's due to the fact they don't use the same accessory rails you commonly see on other Nerf blasters. In other words, you won't be able to modify these with different scopes or attachments… for now, at least. That may change in the future, but it's not possible at the moment.

Want some other outdoor toys for your kids? Don't miss the best water guns. As for something a little less chaotic, be sure to check out these board games for kids and must-have board games for kindergartners.