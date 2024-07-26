After 14 years at IDW, the license for Dungeons and Dragons comics is moving to Dark Horse

Dark Horse Comics has joined forces with Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast for a line of comics and graphic novels based on iconic tabletop franchises Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Although no firm details have been released yet, it's known that the publishing program will kick off in summer 2025 and will consist of new stories set in the worlds of the roleplaying and collectible card games.

"If you'd told my 12-year-old self I'd get to work with incredible writers and artists to craft comics for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, alongside such thoughtful and creative stewards of these licenses, I wouldn't have believed you," said Spencer Cushing, the range's senior editor, in a statement about the new project. "The opportunity to work with Wizards of the Coast is a dream come true."

"Having the opportunity to work with the Wizards of the Coast team on both Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering is one of the most exciting opportunities I've had professionally," added editor Brett Israel. "As an avid player and fan of the various stories and planes of these two iconic games, I cannot wait to work with many highly-skilled creators on growing these universes."

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics / Hasbro Wizards of the Coast)

This is not the first time that Dark Horse has collaborated with Wizards of the Coast on Magic comics. The publisher released the four-issue Magic: The Gathering: Gerrard's Quest limited series in 1998, written by Mike Grell and illustrated by Pop Mahn and Mark Harrison. BOOM! Studios also published an ongoing comic, simply titled Magic, between 2021 and 2023.

D&D, meanwhile, has a very long history in comics, with everyone from DC, TSR, Devil's Due, and more, getting in on the spell-casting action. Most notably, IDW held the license for 14 years from 2010 to early 2024.

"Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering are two legendary games with incredibly strong fandoms and world-building gameplay," said Hasbro's senior vice president of licensed consumer products, Marianne James. "We are dedicated to expanding these universes through unique brand-offerings and world-class partnerships, ultimately bringing players and fans alike new, exciting ways to engage with these iconic franchise brands. From this licensed publishing program with Dark Horse Comics, we anticipate a lot of excitement to come with new artwork and creative storytelling."

