Humble Games-published Pokemon-inspired MMO turns support to gorgeous new Metroidvania that released days before its publisher's restructuring

Crema, the developer behind the Pokemon-like MMORPG Temtem, has released a statement following the mass layoffs at its publisher, Humble Games, to turn support towards a new indie Metroidvania, which was released just days before its publisher's restructuring.

Squid Shock Studios' gorgeous hand-drawn Metroidvania, Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus , was also published by Humble Games, which this week confirmed a "restructuring of operations" that has reportedly affected all members of staff. Allegedly, Humble Games' parent company, Ziff Davis, is turning to a third party to "manage the slate" going forward, in addition to the existing back catalog. While a PR representative told GamesRadar+ that developers won't be affected by the changes, many have been blindsided by the news , and Crema says that "the blow has been greater" for Squid Shock Studios.

"Hello Tamers. This message is a little different than our usual, but we felt the need to do it," a statement posted on the official Temtem Twitter account begins, before addressing the reports of Humble Games' staff being laid off.

"This has caused a great uncertainty in developers who work with their brand," it continues. "Among all these developers, there is one for whom the blow has been greater: Squid Shock, who lost the marketing and associated visibility right in the week of their launch, overshadowing a moment that should be of celebration.

"If you like what you see, support them, they deserve it. We're extending our warmest hug to them and the rest of games affected by this sudden event. Thank you all!"

Responding to this, Squid Shock Studios writes : "The support from all the other developers is so amazing. Really, I am tearing up. Thank you so much."

In a separate post , Squid Shock Studios confirms that it's still "alive and kickin'" and "will continue working on Bō as if nothing changed." However, as Crema says, there's still bound to be a lot of uncertainty, not just for developers but also for the affected staff at Humble Games.

