Gran Turismo 7 dev apologizes for "unintended vehicle behavior" in new update, which is really selling it short: these cars are going to space, folks

Following the latest update, Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital has apologized and is looking into "unintended vehicle behavior," which is quite the euphemism for 'cars literally shooting up into space'.

A bunch of absolutely wild videos have surfaced online since the Gran Turismo 7 update 1.49 arrived this week. Some of the videos show vehicles bouncing up and down on the street like they're at an impromptu Blink-182 concert, and others - my personal favorites - show cars randomly shooting off hundreds of feet into the air with cartoonishly dramatic smoke trails coming out of their tailpipes as they disappear into the upper atmosphere. Enjoy:

な に こ の ゲ ー ム#GT7 #グランツーリスモ7 pic.twitter.com/t1alfn24P5July 25, 2024

I never thought gameplay clips from Gran Turismo 7 would trigger traumatic memories of my older brothers purposefully yeeting me off of the trampoline by precision-slamming the opposite end of the mat just as I landed, but here we are. At least the worst I got was a broken arm, whereas these poor cars will presumably be blasted to smithereens when (if?) they touch ground.

Anyway, Polyphony Digital has apologized for this admittedly highly entertaining mess, saying, "Unintended vehicle behavior is produced when a particular car setting is set within Car Settings." The developer adds, "This issue is currently under investigation."

Assuming this is a relatively simple fix, it's safe to say we'll be unburdened (deprived of) by these silly antics in the near future, so depending on how much entertainment value you're getting out of these clips, it's either time to play as much Gran Turismo 7 as possible or hold off until a fix is implemented.

