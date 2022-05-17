Essential board games for kindergartners 2022 - recommendations for every budget

There's no shortage of board games for kindergartners, but good ones that won't be a short-lived novelty (and aren't going to make you go loopy when you're forced to play them over and over again) are trickier to lay your hands on. We've got some experience in that area, so our team's been busy rounding up suggestions to kick things off.

No matter your budget, you'll find recommendations to suit you here. If you ask us, these are the top board games for kindergartners and have a good chance of becoming your kids' new favorite. A few qualify for our list of the best board games overall, too - they're perfect for both the young and young at heart.

Because it's always useful to save some pennies wherever possible, our bargain-hunting software is on a constant lookout for deals that can save you money as well. You can check the latest, lowest prices by hitting the button below each entry.

Board games for kindergartners - top 5

(Image credit: Zygomatic)

1. Spot It! (Dobble) The top board game for kindergartners Specifications Players: 2 - 8 Ages: 6+ Difficulty: Easy Lasts: 10 mins Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Suitable for all ages + Fast-paced + Short Reasons to avoid - Can become repetitive

No matter how many board games for kindergartners we try, we always come back to this one. Few strike as good a balance between accessibility and fun as Spot It! (or 'Dobble', if you're based in the UK), so we have no hesitation in saying that it needs to be on your shelf yesterday. Crucially, there are numerous spin-offs dedicated to every major franchise you can imagine. Does your child love Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, or Spongebob Squarepants? There's probably a version of Spot It! just for them.

At its core, this is a more interesting version of Snap. While players still match pictures, those symbols vary in size and placement from card to card. As such, finding a match requires keen eyes and quicker reflexes. It also means anyone can get involved - especially younger gamers who might struggle with more complex board games for kids.

This laser-focus means it doesn't take up much space. Rather than needing an entire table, it can be played very easily wherever you are. We often take a copy with us when traveling or waiting at the airport to go on vacation, for instance; seeing as it's contained within a small tin, Spot It! can be thrown in a bag without taking up much room. If you ask us, all that makes it an essential purchase no matter how old you are.

(Image credit: Funko)

2. Disney Mad Tea Party The best party board game for kindergartners Specifications Players: 2 - 10 Ages: 5+ Difficulty: Moderate Lasts: 20 mins Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Easy to understand + Jenga-like fun + Endlessly replayable Reasons to avoid - Can be tricky for very young kids

Funko may be better known for its POP! figures, but that doesn't mean its board games for kindergartners should go ignored. As Disney Mad Tea Party demonstrates, they're brilliant (and in this case, just a little bit weird).

Based on 1951's animated Alice in Wonderland movie, the game challenges players to stack cups on a wobbly table. Although there's more to it than that, this tells you everything you need to know; it's an exercise in patience, dexterity, and the joy of watching everything come tumbling down. Think Jenga, only with more tea.

However, rather than taking it in turns to stack teacups at random, each player starts the game with a handful of cards that tell them which one to pick. If you're successful and don't cause the stack to fall over, you get to discard your card. If you fail, you've got to take more. Whoever manages to get rid of all their cards - or stack all 12 cups - wins. It's simple but effective, so Mad Tea Party is well worth a look regardless of whether you're playing as a group or need good board games for 2 players.

(Image credit: Haba)

3. Rhino Hero The best board game for kindergartners who hate reading Specifications Players: 2 - 5 Ages: 5+ Difficulty: Easy Lasts: 15 mins Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site 346 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Simple + Can be tactical + No reading Reasons to avoid - Might be frustrating for some

Even if they're blazing a trail ahead of their classmates, reading probably won't be a four-year-old's forte just yet. With that in mind, some games might seem out of reach thanks to text on cards and board spaces. That's where Rhino Hero comes in.

Blending the tower-building of Jenga with super-heroics, this board game for kindergartners is a charming exercise in patience and steady hands. While the aim is blissfully straightforward (make a tower out of your cards), the reality is a lot more interesting. Namely, everyone's contributing to the same structure, and sometimes you'll have to move the wooden Rhino Hero token from level to level. This gets increasingly hard as the game goes on so that battle to keep it all upright will have your kids on the edge of their seats.

Certain cards come with special abilities, too - they might force a neighbor to pick up another card or make them lose their turn. This adds depth to proceedings, providing some replay value that ensures Rhino Hero won't be a five-minute wonder.

(Image credit: Days of Wonder)

4. Ticket to Ride: First Journey The most relaxing board game for kindergartners Specifications Players: 2 - 4 Ages: 6+ Difficulty: Easy Lasts: 15 mins Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Verishop View at Macy's 458 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Bite-size + Less competitive than other games + Brilliant adaptation for younger players Reasons to avoid - A bit too easy

The original Ticket to Ride ranks as one of the most chilled-out board games for families, but its antique style probably won't light your child's world on fire. Enter Ticket to Ride: First Journey. This is a simplified adaptation that makes the idea much more approachable for kindergartners. It's bright, accessible, and faultlessly cheerful.

As with the full-fat Ticket to Ride, you score points by creating train routes across the USA (or Europe, depending on which version you pick up). Because those routes are much shorter than the original game, you can do so in just 15 minutes. First Journey is a bite-sized experience as a result, and all the better for it.

It isn't any less zen, though. This is a relaxing alternative to other competitive games, making it a sound choice for those who don't want arguments breaking out around the table. It's also the perfect introduction to more complicated board games in general.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

5. Mousetrap The best classic board game for kindergartners Specifications Players: 2 - 4 Ages: 6+ Difficulty: Easy Lasts: 30 mins Today's Best Deals View at Amazon 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Zany traps + Interactive elements + Fun even if you don't win Reasons to avoid - Loses novelty quickly

Want a trip down memory lane by revisiting the best classic board games? More than a few still delight children decades after hitting shelves for the first time, but few do it better than Mousetrap. This is an enchantingly zany adventure powered by all manner of gizmos, and it's still a hoot despite being roughly 60 years old.

Despite having seen a few upgrades over the years, the core concept of Mousetrap remains similar to that original version - you play as hungry mice seeking chunks of cheese, and the first one to collect six wins. Assuming they make it past those traps, anyway…

Thanks to multi-part mechanisms, these are great for practicing fine motor skills while learning about cause and effect. Yes, it's tricky for young kids to set up alone (they'll definitely need an adult's help). But a pastime that's entertaining and educational? It's the perfect mix in a board game for kindergartners.

Board games for kindergartners - FAQ

(Image credit: Hasbro / Ravensburger)

What board games do 5 year-olds play? The tender age of 5 is slap-bang in the middle of kindergarten, so little ones of that age are probably looking for bigger and more complex board games. With that in mind, we'd recommend checking out the Spot It! card game (available for $12.99 at Amazon), Disney Mad Tea Party ($19.99 via Amazon), or Rhino Hero (which you can find on Amazon for about $15). All three strike a good balance between accessibility and replayability, so you won't mind coming back time and again.

What board games do 6 year-olds play? As kids get older, the board games they play are likely to have increasing levels of depth. That's why we'd suggest checking out Ticket to Ride: First Journey ($34.99 at Amazon) if your child is on the cusp of leaving kindergarten. It's still very easy to get the hang of but offers slightly more complex gameplay that has the added benefit of familiarizing them with the sort of mechanics that are common in board games for families.

What is the most popular kid-friendly game? This isn't an easy question to answer without some hard data, but a quick look at Amazon's bestsellers list would suggest that Disney Eye Found (which you can pick up for $9.99) is a hit when it comes to board games for kindergarteners.

There's also an Avengers version if you think your kid would prefer the world of superheroes

This is sort of like Mickey Mouse meets Where's Waldo; players must find certain objects hidden amongst 12 Disney locations, and the whimsical artwork makes it easy to engage with even for younger children. There's also an Avengers version if you think your kid would prefer the world of superheroes to Disney classics.