Exclusive: New Pokemon cards set up powerful combos with huge damage

There are some weird and wonderful pocket monsters these days (sentient bin bag, anyone?), and we can reveal two new Pokemon cards that immortalize a pair of the strangest but most loveable ones.

Unveiled as part of the Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade expansion preview season, the new Pokemon cards feature apple-dwelling lizard-slug thing Applin and its evolution, Dipplin (which is two Applins sharing one apple). Besides being quirky additions to one of the best card games , they're powerful too; both can up their damage significantly if you get lucky.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

To be more precise, Applin has the 'Tumbling Attack' which lets you add 10 to damage if you flip a coin and get heads. Meanwhile, Dipplin has 'Festival Lead' alongside 'Do the Wave' that should cause chaos for your foes. The latter does 20 damage for each of your Benched Pokemon, while the former allows you to use the attack twice. Ouch.

While Applin has a standard card depicting the creature hiding on a table amongst real apples, this take on Dipplin is a little different from the standard version you may have seen elsewhere. Illustrated by Akira Komayama, this borderless design shows the Pokemon on a trolley being wheeled past a stand of toffee apples and other candied fruit. It's a vibrant and distinct design, so should leap off the table.

Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade will hit shelves on May 24, 2024. You can get your pre-orders in now at Amazon.

