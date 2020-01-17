The best G-Sync monitors 2020

Looking at the best G-Sync monitors is a bona fide, great way to narrow down the best possible monitors that will get you the most out of your setup and rig. And even though AMDs graphics card are enjoying great success as alternatives to the traditional go-tos that are Nvidias GPUs, it is the latter who a lot PC gamers will still lean toward.

Nividia cards have an advantage as they offer G-Sync. But what is G-Sync? Well, G-Sync is a monitor or screen tech that synchronizes the pictures refresh rates to the frames your rig is pumping games out at. This means a reduction in screen tearing and stuttering of pictures which can be frustrating to the point of making games unplayable (in its worst state). An Nvidia graphics card and one of the best G-Sync monitors working together basically smooths this out completely making all your games - even the fast ones - buttery and silky smooth. Simply put, G-Sync takes great monitors and turns them into some of the best gaming monitors going.

Teaming your graphics card specifically with one of the best G-Sync monitors may at first feel like a bit of an unwanted demand that one of your components is making, but it is literally the best way to team your most important peripheral for taking you into games, and probably your most important component - and it will bag you that unique-to-Nvidia-GPU feature.

The thing is, the best monitors with G-Sync will demand a slightly higher price tag than their FreeSync counterparts. This is just par for the course for getting a more premium screen tech in your monitor - it adds a bit to the cost, so you'll need to be patient, save and ready to pounce on discounts as they come up too. But to help you find the right model and the right deal for you, we've rounded up our picks for the best G-Sync monitor you can currently get, casting a wide net for a lot of players' needs, featuring some of the best 4K monitors for gaming, down to cheerful, excellent 1080p options.

ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q

The best G-Sync monitor for all round quality

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz (overclocks to 165Hz) | Weight: 15.4 lbs

G-Sync married with great speeds

1440p with 144Hz refresh rate

Extremely fast for an IPS panel

'Only' a 4ms response time

This is the premier G-Sync monitor. It doesn't turn everything up to 11 in terms of being ridiculously bombastic, but what it does do is offer serious excellence in all that it offers with awesome gaming specs and a decent price tag to boot. A key to it being so good is its resolution as a starting point: a 1440p screen offers much more than 1080p does yet doesn't go all out ridiculous and demanding as a 4K resolution would.

It's a G-Sync monitor that really hits the sweet spot for gaming: 1440p resolution and quick as hell refresh and response times on an IPS panel at the perfect size of 27-inches. Basically the perfect mix. Away from purely G-Sync monitors, this is actually one of the best anybody can buy for any kind of setup such is its quality. That's why the above 'negative' point is being really picky. Elsewhere, it's got a cool design we've come to know and love from ASUS and plenty of ports to keep you satisfied - though you'll have to use the DisplayPort to maximise and get that overclocked refresh rate.

Acer Predator XB241H

Best budget G-Sync monitor

Screen size: 24-inch | Panel type: TN | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 13.9 lbs

Excellent price point

Cool, Acer design

Great performance for a 1080p monitor

Limited ports

This is a great G-Sync monitor, and one that doesn't add quite as much of a premium to its price for the luxury of offering the tech. The Acer XB241H tones everything down ever so slightly in terms of resolution, screen size and panel type but the subsequent changes are combined to make a great but wallet-destroying monitor.

The XB241H is a 24-inch monitor that has a 1080p resolution on a TN panel. It offers the oft-seen 144Hz refresh rate as standard but, as it's a TN panel, can offer much faster response times - it comes in at just 1ms. Lightning. Its port setup could be seen to be a bit stingy though: it only has one HDMI and one DisplayPort. However, the price point of the monitor combined with the G-Sync, as well as all the above genuinely good gaming specs and pedigree that Acer offers means you will not be disappointed by this wonderful, smaller monitor. If you had to get two 24-inchers for a multi-monitor setup then I couldn't think of any better model to go for.

Acer Predator XB273K

Best 4K HDR G-Sync monitor

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 15.9 pounds

Great value for a highly-specced monitor

Brilliantly detailed pictures

Offers really fast speeds for a 4K IPS

Not the highest quality version of HDR

This is a beastly monitor in almost every respect. This is the most expensive and chock-full of quality specs model on this list and offers pretty much the best G-Sync monitor going right now if you have a big budget (but not crazy big) - thus there is still some value to this monitor's price tag and what it gets you.

The headline spec for the Acer XB273K is that it is a 4K gaming monitor - a whopping resolution of 3840 x 2160. The second headliner is that it's a 4K monitor that also offers HDR. High dynamic range really takes colors and contrasts to another level, and until relatively recently was limited to our TVs only. Now it's a welcome addition to gaming monitors. On top of that, the XB273K offers that sweet G-Sync and applies it to an IPS panels capable of 144Hz refresh and 4ms response. For a 4K monitor, this is exquisite. You'll need a beastly PC to really push the monitor to use all its bells and whistles to its maximum but anything remotely close will be a true treat too.

If we're really strict, the HDR is fine, but not mind-blowing. However, if you really wanted to chase the HDR dream, you'd be looking at adding hundreds more to the price so that's why this is your best bet to get a 4K HDR G-Sync monitor in terms of value and what you get for your money.

AOC AGON AG352UCG6 Black Edition

Best curved G-Sync monitor

Screen size: 35-inch | Panel type: VA | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Weight: 26.01 lbs

Good price pointpriced

Great colours and contrasts

Lovely, immersion-increasing panel

Hogs desk space

If you prefer your gaming monitors curved and immersion-increasing then this beauty of an AOC model is for you. Banging the drum of the 1440p sweet spot once more, here we have a monitor that stretches it out ever so slightly to that super-wide, 21:9 ratio, 3440x1440 resolution. And boy does it do it well; the AOC Agon AG352UCG6 really enjoys the elegance and picture quality of the middle ground between HD and 4K.

If you're looking to get a single monitor that can offer a great viewing, playing, watching and user-experience in one package then this 35-inch monitor could be ideal. That 35-inches is stretched across a sweet VA panel that offers a decent 120Hz refresh rate - good for a curved screen - and a good 4ms response time to ensure smoothness of your inputs and the pictures on screen. Mix G-Sync in to the mix here too and the specs really start to sell the monitor.

However, the design is also super; it has three legs elegantly stretching out to support the large body of the monitor with an aesthetic of black, silver and red livening up your setup. Curved monitors always seem to pull you in a bit more and the effect is no better than with the AG352UCG6.

Alienware AW3418DW

A great 21:9 flat G-Sync monitor

Screen size: 34-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Weight: 16.02 lbs

Brilliantly fast for a superwide monitor

Sleek design for a big screen

Comes with an Alienware premium

The second of the curved options on the list, this Alienware monitor is an equally great 21:9 option as the AOC above. It feels slightly more compact tho with its 34-inch monitor and its sleek design - the aesthetic is true to Alienware's heritage and reputation of awesome-looking gaming hardware and is a great looking thing in and of itself, let alone when displaying in-game pictures beautifully.

The G-Sync on this great monitor combines wonderfully with the 120Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time to offer some solid gaming speed specs that you can have confidence in. The ports are pretty standard - one HDMI and one DisplayPort - but the 1900R curve is really a thing of beauty and allows for great viewing angles.

The user-experience, cold, hard specs and design that this monitor offers, as well as its slick design may win over some who want to splash out a bit on a curved, G-Sync monitor. If you are OK with stomaching the slight Alienware premium that the monitor demands, too.