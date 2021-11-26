These are the gaming PCs we'd buy with a $1,000 budget this Black Friday

The best Black Friday gaming PC deals under $1,000 may feature towers that lack the sheer power potential of the best gaming PCs on the market, but they offer a way into PC gaming at a time where components are more expensive than they have ever been. We've been on a hypothetical shopping spree with $1,000 to spend, and rounded up all the gaming PCs we'd splash our cash on this Black Friday.

While you won't be getting the capabilities of the RTX 30 series here, each of these rigs has enough grunt of the hood to experience a wealth of exclusives on the platform for less. Our top picks from today's Black Friday gaming PC deals include the SkyTech Chronos Mini for just $759.99 (reduced from $950) at Amazon - that's an excellent price for an entry-level GTX 1650 rig that won't break the bank.

It's not all about Nvidia GPUs on the cheaper end of the scale, however, as we've also spotted the iBuyPower Slate MR, which features the RX 570 8GB graphics card, for only $849.99 (discounted from $1,000) at Best Buy. It's one of the punchier budget GPUs around, and wildly popular still to this day. We'd happily kick back for a Valorent session on this machine.

If you're wanting a bit more power out of your system, though, we've also found options from both Team Green and Team Red. If we're really allowed to push that $1,000 budget in today's Black Friday gaming PC deals, though, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master is hard to beat for $999.99 (down from its usual $1,150 MSRP) at Best Buy. You get the Ryzen 6600 XT which is a powerful performer at both 1080p and 1440p, too.

You'll find all the gaming PC deals we'd be shopping for with $1,000 in our back pocket just below - or check out all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've found today.

Today's best Black Friday gaming PC deals under $1,000

SkyTech Chronos Mini | $950 SkyTech Chronos Mini | $950 $759.99 at Amazon

Save $190 - It's the perfect machine for anyone looking to have a home rig for light gaming and older titles, especially if you're into titles such as CS:GO and Fortnite. Features: Intel Core-i3 10100F, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD.

iBuyPower Slate Mono | $900 iBuyPower Slate Mono | $900 $799.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - The GPU included here is solid for fairly intensive games at low to medium settings in Full HD. You won't be cranking things up to the max, but you can expect stable performance overall. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD.

Skytech Blaze 3.0 | $1,050 Skytech Blaze 3.0 | $1,050 $829.99 at Amazon

Save $220 - The 1650 Super is a decent performing graphics card at 1080p (and even 1440p) if you're smart with your slider settings. It's entirely possible to hit (and stay at 60 FPS) in even the latest games releasing. Features: Intel i5-10400F, GTX 1650 Super, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD.

Acer Predator Orion 3000 | $849 at Walmart Acer Predator Orion 3000 | $849 at Walmart

It's not a deal per se, but it's our favorite gaming PC of 2021 featuring decent specs for an aggressive price point. You're getting the 1660 Super and a high-speed NVMe SSD here. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

iBuyPower Slate MR | $1,000 iBuyPower Slate MR | $1,000 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The RX 570 is one of the more capable budget graphics cards, and this is due to its 8GB VRAM, whereas Nvidia alternatives normally range with half as much. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RX 570 8GB, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | $1,030 CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | $1,030 $875.99 at Amazon

Save $154 - This build makes the most of entry-level ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS performance features at a very competitive asking price. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RTX 2060, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | $1,150 CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | $1,150 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Simple fact of the matter is, if you're all in on AMD then you're going to be very happy with the performance afforded by this machine. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Radeon RX 6600 XT, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD.

More Black Friday gaming PC deals

