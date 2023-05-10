Beetlejuice 2 sets release date as Justin Theroux joins cast

Warner Bros. has set a release date for Beetlejuice 2: the horror-comedy sequel will land on the big screen on September 6, 2024. This is the same day as Marvel's Blade is due to be released, but there's a possibility that the MCU project could be delayed after the WGA strike recently shut down pre-production.

Beetlejuice 2 will see director Tim Burton reunite with the original film's lead Michael Keaton and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega – Keaton is reprising the titular role, while Ortega will play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, Winona Ryder's character in the original movie. Justin Theroux, who's currently starring in HBO's White House Plumbers alongside Woody Harrelson, has also joined the cast, but his role is being kept under wraps.

The movie's script has been penned by Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Ortega stars as the titular character in Netflix's take on The Addams Family, which has been renewed for season 2, and Burton directed four of season 1's eight episodes. The series has been hugely popular, becoming the third most-watched series on the streamer.

The original Beetlejuice movie was released in 1988 and follows a recently deceased couple (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) who are ghosts haunting their old home. After the Deetz family (Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Jeffrey Jones) move in, the couple enlists the help of so-called "bio-exorcist" Beetlejuice to scare them away.

