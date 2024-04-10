New Beetlejuice 2 footage shares new insight into the plot as Michael Keaton calls it "really f*cking good"

New footage from Tim Burton’s highly anticipated Beetlejuice sequel has been revealed, and it sounds as though we are in for another wild ride with everyone's favorite ghost with the most.

According to Screen Rant , the never-before-seen footage unveiled by Warner Bros at CinemaCon features mother and daughter duo Lydia and Astrid attending a funeral before it cuts to Lydia summoning Beetlejuice in an attic, causing him to rise out of the miniature town just as he did in the original. Additional footage showed a first look at Beetlejuice's zombified wife, before ending with Lydia asking, "The living and the dead, can they coexist?"

Beetlejuice 2 , officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, follows the Deetz family as they return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. But the three generations of Deetz women soon have their lives turned upside down when Astrid discovers the model of the town in the attic and opens the portal to the Afterlife, where the fiendish ghoul Beetlejuice resides.

Directed by Burton who famously helmed the first movie, the sequel welcomes back The Ghost With The Most star Michael Keaton, alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. Wednesday ’s Jenna Ortega joins as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, with fellow franchise newcomers Poor Things ’ Willem Dafoe, Mulholland Drive ’s Justin Theroux, and The Matrix ’s Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife.

As well as new plot details, CinemaCon got another juicy surprise as Keaton himself showed up to the presentation, singing high praises for the movie. As reported by Deadline , Keaton, who already has seen the movie twice, said: "I’ll tell you this, though, it’s really f*cking good. In fact, it’s great." Also in attendance was Burton, Belluci, Dafoe, Theroux, and O’Hara, who Keaton said of her, "There is no sequel without Catherine."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.