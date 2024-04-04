First teaser for new Bambi horror movie from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey universe sees the deer out for revenge

The Poohniverse is expanding. The first teaser trailer for Bambi: The Reckoning, the third movie in the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey universe, has arrived, and the titular deer is all out for revenge.

The teaser opens with two hunters in the woods practicing their shots on a dead bird tied to a tree. "You ever shot a deer?" one asks the other. "No. Have you?" his buddy asks. "Yeah, once," says the first, followed by a dramatic stare into the horizon. It's safe to assume, then, that this is the guy responsible for killing Bambi's mother. We then cut to a stag coming face-to-face with a car on a dark road, before he flips the vehicle over.

Per the official synopsis, "We follow Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her son Benji (Tom Mulheron) who find themselves in a car wreck and soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi."

Best known as the cuddly animated deer from the 1942 Disney movie, the character of Bambi actually originated in an Austrian novel, Bambi, A Life in the Woods, first published in 1923. And now he's about to get a little more blood-soaked.

The latest movie from Jagged Edge Productions follows Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which was released last year and a sequel ( with a surprisingly high Rotten Tomatoes score ) that arrived last month – and a third movie is on the way . If that wasn't enough, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio: Unstrung are also in the works, along with a truly unhinged Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble movie , which is exactly what it sounds like…

Bambi: The Reckoning is releasing sometime in 2024. While we wait, check out our guide to the best upcoming horror movies on the way this year and beyond.