Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 horror movie confirmed, after second film debuted to a surprise perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

More Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is on the way. A threequel is in the works, and it will feature even more Pooh-verse characters.

According to Variety, the third film is set to have a bigger budget than the original and sequel. Other characters set to be given a twisted spin include Rabbit, the woozles, and the heffalumps. Oh, bother.

While the first Blood and Honey movie received a Rotten Tomatoes critics' score of just 3%, the sequel debuted to a shocking perfect score. That's now dipped down to 53%, but, still, a 50% increase from the first film is nothing to turn your nose up at.

Along with the threequel, there's also the truly bonkers sounding Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which will unite characters we know and love from childhood in a horror universe: Tinkerbell, Tigger, Piglet, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Bambi, Sleeping Beauty, and The Mad Hatter are all set to appear.

"As horror fans, we would love an Avengers that is all villains," production company Jagged Edge Production's actor-producer Scott Chambers explained. "It'd have Freddy Krueger, Jason, Halloween, Scream, all of those. Obviously that will never happen, but we can make it happen in our own little way, and that's where this film has been born."

Rhys Frake-Waterfield returns to direct Blood and Honey 2, which sees Piglet and Pooh back for more mayhem, joined by newcomers Owl and Tigger. Jagged Edge Productions also has Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio: Unstrung in the works, along with Monsters Assemble.

While you wait for Blood and Honey 3, which doesn't yet have a release date, check out our guide to the best horror movies to watch now to fill out your watchlist.