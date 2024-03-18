Oh no, 2024's most cursed horror movie is spawning an MCU-like universe starring Winnie the Pooh, Pinocchio, and Peter Pan

From the makers of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey comes, erm, the Poohniverse.

Jagged Edge, the studio behind the b-movie that made over $5 million on a $50,000 budget, is taking Pooh, Tigger, and Piglet, and teaming up with Pinocchio, The Mad Hatter, Sleeping Beauty Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and Bambi in order to create a supervillain team made up of horror versions of beloved childhood characters.

"As horror fans, we would love an Avengers that is all villains," Jagged Edge's actor-producer Scott Chambers explained to Variety. "It’d have Freddy Krueger, Jason, Halloween, Scream, all of those. Obviously that will never happen, but we can make it happen in our own little way, and that’s where this film has been born."

Jagged Edge also plans to release standalone films Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio Unstrung, which will all contain connections to the newly formed shared universe.

"We’ve got access to all these concepts so it’s like a self-contained bubble and we can do what we want with them," says Rhys Jake-Waterfield, director of Blood and Honey and Blood and Honey 2. Jake-Waterfield is now set to direct Poohniverse. "So yeah, it’s really exciting."

Just in case you were confused, this particular universe appears to be separate from the one that contains Horror Steamboat Willie, Cinderella's Curse, and Peter Pan Goes to Hell, with each feature being helmed by a different studio.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble is set to hit theaters in 2025. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is out March 24 in the UK. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.