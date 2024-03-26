The sequel to one of last year's most divisive horror films has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and fans are a little shocked

The sequel to one of the best worst horror movies of 2023, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and solid reviews, which has left both critics and fans a little shocked.

Released on March 26, the follow-up has managed to land an extremely impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes on its day of release. It's worth noting, though, that at the time of writing, the film only has six reviews.

"This is cinema at its most punk rock," says Luke Y. Thompson from AV Club , "A raucous, unpolished, cheap, sacred-cow shredding middle finger to the mainstream with just enough raw talent inside to keep it from being dismissible." Meanwhile, Anton Bitel from SciFiNow calls it "a considerable improvement on the original film."

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the sequel follows the monstrous reimaginings of Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger, who break out of the shadows and wreak havoc on a nearby town, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. The story follows from last year's original which saw Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet transform into feral and bloodthirsty beasts and terrorize Christopher Robin at a creepy remote house.

However, the astronomical Rotten Tomatoes score comes at such a shock as the first movie, which was released last January 2023, currently sits at a measly 3% on RT, with critics such as Dennis Harvey from Variety calling it "A rock-bottom joint that fails to meet even the most basic expectations set up by its conceptual gimmick," while Nick Allen from RogerEbert said, “it's too dim to be worthy of a curious look." Ouch.

But praises for the sequel are just as hunny-sweet over in the fan-based reviews, landing the film an 84% audience score. "This is without a doubt one of the best low-budget horror films of this year," says one fan. "This movie has no limits, it's disgusting, repulsive, and horrible, it's what I expect to see from a slasher movie, and this movie did it perfectly," says another.

Check out more reactions to the film and the RT score below:

This is actually really exciting!!! Love when indies get to take another swing at a concept that may not have hit for folks the first time. I will be seated for the multiverse 🫡 https://t.co/v4avdyjcf9March 26, 2024 See more

Just saw that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 currently has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Can it really be about to pull a Terrifier/Terrifier 2 situation on us? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4slQUHEe51March 26, 2024 See more

Oh we’re so back https://t.co/HRC6llhsvvMarch 26, 2024 See more

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 debuting with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes was NOT in my 2024 bingo card but hell yeah i presume 😭 pic.twitter.com/UJj4hXwSBEMarch 26, 2024 See more

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is out in theatres now. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way in 2024.