Avatar: The Way of Water is predicted to double the first movie's box office opening

The first box office predictions are in for Avatar: The Way of Water – and it's set to earn big. According to Variety (opens in new tab), the long-awaited sequel is likely to open to at least $150 million in the US, with a chance the total could reach up to $175 million.

When it was released back in 2009, the first Avatar movie made $77 million on its opening weekend in the US (although Variety notes that a major snowstorm may have affected figures). The movie went on to make $2.7 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Director James Cameron recently revealed that the sequel will need to become either the third or fourth highest-grossing movie of all time in order to just break even, let alone make a profit, telling G Q (opens in new tab) that it's "the worst business case in movie history."

In Avatar: The Way of Water, several years have elapsed since the first movie and former marine Jake (Sam Worthington) and Na'vi princess Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) are now parents. The sequel is also set to explore the underwater world of the Na'vi planet Pandora, with actors like Sigourney Weaver – who's playing Jake and Neytiri's adopted teenage daughter – holding their breath for up to six minutes. The movie's cast also includes Stephen Lang, Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement.

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on December 16.