Zack Snyder's Justice League's big cameo may have already been confirmed

Zack Snyder's Justice League is very nearly upon us, and one of its biggest surprises might have been unveiled already.

A recent Vanity Fair report revealed that we can expect to see a huge cameo at the end of the Snyder Cut – one "that will blow hardcore fans' minds." One of the names that sprang up in the speculation that followed was Green Lantern, though there are other possible candidates like Hawkman, who is set to make his big-screen debut in the upcoming Black Adam, or the newly cast Supergirl.

But it turns out the cameo might not be that big of a surprise after all. According to io9, who say their source is knowledgeable on the film, the mystery character is in fact (spoiler alert)… Martian Manhunter.

This isn't really all that much of a shock, considering it's already widely known that the alien will be in the new Justice League. Snyder himself has already teased the character's appearance, as well as a scene involving Lois and Martha Kent, with the latter actually Martian Manhunter in disguise. Plus, Harry Lennix's General Swanwick – the alien's human guise – appeared in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Lennix has also confirmed that he shot additional scenes for the Snyder Cut.

Whether this is actually the massive cameo at the end of the movie remains to be seen. It does seem strange that Vanity Fair would promise something mind-blowing if we already know that the character is set to appear in the film, though.

Still, in a four-hour long movie, there's a chance that there are more surprises that haven't hit the internet yet. And if the cameo is Martian Manhunter, that's still pretty exciting by itself.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives this March 18 on HBO Max in the US, and other VOD services simultaneously around the world, with a handful of exceptions. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon – and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.