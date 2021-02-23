Zack Snyder’s Justice League will end with a cameo from a surprise DC hero

Zack Snyder has revealed a lot already about his imminent Justice League release. There is, however, a major surprise being kept under wraps: a DC hero waiting in the wings waiting to soar – though one actor has denied any speculation that he will be joining the Seven.

As per Vanity Fair’s blowout report on the upcoming HBO Max movie, Snyder "has reshot the ending with a hero cameo that will blow hardcore fans’ minds."

For many, the first name that would immediately spring to mind for many is Green Lantern. So often depicted as one of the founding members of the Justice League alongside Batman, Superman, and Flash in other media, it’s not a stretch to suggest the ring-wielding guardian would turn up in Snyder’s take on the superhero group.

One person it’s not going to be is Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern. The infamous 2011 comic book movie starring the actor has been largely lampooned (including by Reynolds in his Deadpool franchise), with a comeback never really on the cards.

On Twitter, Reynolds said "It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer."

If it’s not another Green Lantern, other candidates could include Martian Manhunter (though he’s been all-but-officially announced as part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League thanks to actor Harry Lennix) or the likes of Hawkgirl.

Thankfully, it’s not long to go now until we find out which hero takes their place in the Hall of Justice. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out in the US on HBO Max on March 18 – and on the same day in most territories worldwide.

