Zack Snyder is releasing another version of Justice League, Justice is Gray – and here's the first clip

Zack Snyder is releasing another version of the Snyder Cut, titled Justice is Gray – and he has unveiled a teaser clip from the movie.

The scene premiered on a MANvsGame Twitch stream, which featured Snyder and Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello as guests. Check out the clip, which is a scene also present in Zack Snyder's Justice League between Ben Affleck's Batman and Jeremy Irons' Alfred Pennyworth, below.

"For me, the movie has lived, when I left the movie I kept it on my laptop and I turned it black and white in some sort of cathartic and sort of visual, I don't know if it's protest or whether it was just some way of dealing with this whole thing," Snyder said on the stream. "But I had it, I turned it black and white. And so for me the movie lived in black and white for two years… And it still does, because one of the caveats when I said I would finish the movie was like 'I also want to finish a black and white version of the movie.'"

For the uninitiated, Snyder stepped away from Justice League after a family tragedy, and drastic reshoots were then overseen by Joss Whedon. The Snyder Cut, streaming now, is the movie as Snyder intended it.

He then revealed that he'd even "briefly entertained" the idea of releasing the Snyder Cut in black and white, but decided against it as it would be "too militant," and he considered the unusual aspect ratio in combination with the lack of color, too. He further explained: "But then I was like, you know what, I just want the fans to be able to experience what I had intended from the color... I intended this color version, and I wanted people to be able to see it."

The director also talked about hopes for charity screenings of Justice is Gray in IMAX when theaters reopen, and talked a bit about the process behind turning the movie black and white: "I know like everyone's just like oh I turned the colour off, it wasn't that, trust me it's not that easy," adding: "It's its own thing, it really becomes its own thing."

