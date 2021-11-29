Xbox Series S beats Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch as best-selling console across Black Friday

Xbox Series S is reportedly the best-selling console over Black Friday, beating out the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

As first reported by Business Insider, the Adobe Digital Economy Index claims to have analyzed over 1 trillion visits to retail sites and surveyed over 1,000 customers about their buying habits over the Black Friday period last week. This extensive research has apparently indicated that the Xbox Series S has emerged the winner over the last few days of deals.

It might be somewhat surprising at first, but remember that the Xbox Series S is significantly cheaper than both the Xbox Series X and PS5, designed as an entry point for a wider audience and customer base. Therefore, it's not really that surprising that a console designed to appeal to a wider variety of customers would emerge as the best-selling machine over Black Friday.

It also doesn't help that the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch have been pretty hard to come by over the last 12 months, let alone the Black Friday period just gone. Although Sony's new-gen console has actually increased in supply over the last few weeks, it still remains relatively hard to find, and Nintendo announced earlier this month that they'd actually be making six million fewer Switch consoles than planned over this year.

