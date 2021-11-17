PS5 supply increase brings its sales closer to the Nintendo Switch in 2021

PlayStation sales are reportedly closing the gap between that of the Nintendo Switch through Q3 2021, as supply for the PS5 has improved.

That's according to data provided to Gamesradar+ by Ampere Analysis, an independent market research firm based in the U.K. The firm writes in a new report that while the Nintendo Switch has dominated global sell-through over 2021 thus far, sales between July and September 2021 were far closer between the Switch and the PS5.

Sony's new-gen console has reportedly made "substantial headway" in Western markets in particular, where the PS5 is outselling the Switch across Europe by "some distance." Additionally, Ampere Analysis also notes that a recent NPD report claims the PS5 has outsold the Nintendo Switch for the first time ever in the U.S. during September.

All this does come with the caveat that the Nintendo Switch is expected to "substantially" outsell all other consoles in October 2021 through to January 2022. This is primarily thanks to the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, which just launched last month around the world in October, and has typically been incredibly hard to come by since it first went on sale.

Of course, this goes on while the global semiconductor shortage rumbles on in the background. The shortage has affected all console manufacturers over the course of 2021 so far, as Nintendo announced it would cut back Switch production numbers by over six million in 2021. Back in August however, Sony claimed to have secured a semiconductor supply, stating that they planned to make 14.8 million PS5 consoles over the coming year. The global chip shortage might be going on, but consoles are still selling thick and fast around the world.

