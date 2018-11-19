Popular

Xbox One 1TB with Minecraft AND starter packs for... wait for it... £179 (save 28%)

This deal is, frankly, a bit silly. A 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft and the starter pack for £179 is madness

Sweet Christmas! An Xbox One S with Minecraft for £179

It's not even Black Friday yet, and I'm pretty sure we've found the cheapest price on Xbox One in the UK right now. Indeed, the cheapest Xbox One ever. This Xbox One S with a 1TB hard drive (so, not the 500GB) is going for £179 over at AO's page on eBay. That means it's new, and you get free delivery to your home address in the UK. It comes with Minecraft and a starter pack too, with all kinds of coins and boosts. Even if you hate Minecraft, and never use it... this is a staggering deal. You're getting a console capable of playing 4K Blu-rays and displaying in HDR for less than £180. It may never get this cheap again, and you're saving £70, so you really should act fast. This year's Black Friday game deals are super hot.

While many will be looking to the Xbox One X deals this Black Friday, there's so much to be said for picking up an S. It's a hugely versatile console, and still plays all the same games as the X. What's more, it's capable of displaying HDR content, and it acts as a 4K Blu-ray player, so it's ideal as a second console or something for your home media content. The Minecraft stuff is just the icing on the cake.

What's more, this has a 1TB hard drive. Most cheap Xbox One S deals come with the smaller HDD, which is 500GB, so this is extra good value. You can literally stuff double the number of games and films on there. You may never see a bundle as good as this again in 2018, so if you're in the market for an Xbox... dive in.

