Xbox Australia is teasing an announcement, but we’re not sure for what

The official Xbox Twitter account for Australia and New Zealand is teasing an event right before the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch around the world.

As you can see below, the official Xbox ANZ Twitter account tells users to tune in at 11 p.m. NZDT/9 p.m. AEDT, on November 9. That time equates to 5 a.m. EDT earlier that same day.

Tune in November 9th, 11pm NZDT / 9pm AEDT#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/mG9OJKx8D7October 21, 2020

That said, we're not really sure what the Xbox account is teasing here. It's obviously worth noting that 11 p.m. in New Zealand marks just one hour before the Xbox Series X/S are first available on November 10, so it's entirely possible that it could be a countdown stream of sorts.

We've checked elsewhere, and none of the other regional Xbox accounts on Twitter have posted anything similar at the time of writing. It's possible that other regions around the world will have their own countdown streams before Microsoft's consoles launch in their region, but we've yet to see any announcements.

Underneath the original announcement though, the Xbox ANZ account has tagged @PureNewZealand, the official Twitter account for tourism in New Zealand. It could be that the announcement on November 9 will focus on New Zealand's lush landscapes in some form.

@XboxANZ not sure, we reckon the scenery is pretty remarkable though 😉October 21, 2020

