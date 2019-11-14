How to watch X019, the next big event for Xbox

If you want to catch some of the biggest Xbox announcements of the year, you'll need to know how to watch X019. The annual conference and fan event from Microsoft for Xbox fans is returning for its seventh iteration this year, and while it's scheduled to go from today until Saturday, the biggest news is all going to be announced at a special Inside Xbox presentation today. Assuming you aren't headed to London's Copper Box arena to catch the events in person, you can watch X019's biggest event right here via the Twitch embed above.

The X019 Inside Xbox event is set to begin at noon PST / 3 pm EST / 8 pm GMT. The show went for just under two hours at X018 last year, so you should expect a similar time commitment this time. Can't stay tuned for the whole thing? Don't worry, we'll have all the biggest announcements right here on GR+ so you can peruse them at your leisure.

I'll just quote Xbox marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg to explain what you should expect from the show: "games, games, games, games, games." Anticipate several big reveals of new games from Microsoft's ever-growing internal development team at Xbox Game Studios and likely some new word from third-party partners as well. Hopefully there will be some announcements about games that have already been revealed as well - it'd be nice to get at least another nod toward Halo Infinite now that it and Xbox Project Scarlett are just a year away.

Speaking of Scarlett, Microsoft has confirmed ahead of time that it won't have anything new to share about its next-gen console at this event. According to Greenberg, "next year is all about Scarlett".