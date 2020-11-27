Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins reveals more about the upcoming spin-off

Patty Jenkins has teased further details about her upcoming Wonder Woman spin-off. The movie will focus on the Amazons, a race of warrior women who Diana Prince lived with before she became Wonder Woman and Jenkins will serve as a producer on the project.

“This is a story that Geoff Johns and I came up with and then introduced to [Warner Bros.],” the Wonder Woman 1984 director told Geek Magazine (Johns co-wrote Wonder Woman 1984). “The events of this story take place after Diana leaves Themyscira, the Island of the Amazons, and there are some twists and turns linked to what will happen between Wonder Woman 1984 and Wonder Woman 3. The production of the project has not yet officially started, but I hope we get it because I love this story.”

Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, is now set to be released simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas on Christmas Day . “At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," Jenkins tweeted after the news broke. "We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season.”

The movie has had a tumultuous road to release – it was first moved from December 2019 up to November 2019 before being delayed to June 2020. Further delays took it back to August, then October, and finally to Christmas Day.