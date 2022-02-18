Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur Exotics and location for February 18, 2022

Where is Xur? Destiny 2's Exotic merchant is down in the EDZ this week – when he's not in the 30th Anniversary treasure hoard destination, that is. Look for him just north of the southernmost landing zone, and be sure to give him a visit before reset time on Tuesday, February 22 – which is when the big Destiny 2: Witch Queen expansion will launch, if you haven't heard. Now's the time to get any last-minute Exotic pickups before the big day.

Here's what Xur is selling this weekend:

Exotic weapon - Trinity Ghoul: arrows from this bow split into three when released, and fully drawing a shot decrease the spread of the arrow. Precision kills add arc lightning to the next shot. With this bow's Exotic Catalyst equipped, all arc kills, including kills with its own chain lightning, will also trigger this arc lightning. With its Catalyst, Trinity Ghoul is an absolute monster, and it's only going to get more monstrous when Exotic primaries get buffed next season. If you're missing it or its Catalyst, get the bow from Xur and run some Strikes to get the Catalyst.

arrows from this bow split into three when released, and fully drawing a shot decrease the spread of the arrow. Precision kills add arc lightning to the next shot. With this bow's Exotic Catalyst equipped, all arc kills, including kills with its own chain lightning, will also trigger this arc lightning. With its Catalyst, Trinity Ghoul is an absolute monster, and it's only going to get more monstrous when Exotic primaries get buffed next season. If you're missing it or its Catalyst, get the bow from Xur and run some Strikes to get the Catalyst. Hunter Exotic - Graviton Forfeit: your invisibility effects last longer, and your melee recharges faster while you're invisible. With the Void 3.0 subclass rework pushing Void Hunter even further into an invisibility-focused playstyle, Graviton Forfeit could become a key build enabler in the seasons ahead. It's definitely worth a buy.

your invisibility effects last longer, and your melee recharges faster while you're invisible. With the Void 3.0 subclass rework pushing Void Hunter even further into an invisibility-focused playstyle, Graviton Forfeit could become a key build enabler in the seasons ahead. It's definitely worth a buy. Titan Exotic - Citan's Ramparts: you and your allies can shoot through your rally barricade, but it has reduced health and doesn't last as long. Citan's Ramparts is generally used for some tricky PvP maneuvers, and it may not mesh well with the new Sentinel abilities coming in Void 3.0, but it's still a solid grab. It's fun to play with, and it definitely adds value to the often underused barricade. That said, the new Sentinel tree will likely do much more for Titan's class ability.

you and your allies can shoot through your rally barricade, but it has reduced health and doesn't last as long. Citan's Ramparts is generally used for some tricky PvP maneuvers, and it may not mesh well with the new Sentinel abilities coming in Void 3.0, but it's still a solid grab. It's fun to play with, and it definitely adds value to the often underused barricade. That said, the new Sentinel tree will likely do much more for Titan's class ability. Warlock Exotic - Astrocyte Verse: your Blink jump has a shorter cooldown and carries you farther, your weapons ready faster after blinking, and your radar remains active. Astrocyte Verse is considered mandatory by many Blink users, particularly inside of PvP, where Blink sees the most use. It makes the unconventional movement ability much less unwieldy, and like other movement Exotics, it can be hard to take it off once you get used to it.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide | Destiny 2 Season 15 mods | Destiny 2 Season 15 exotics | Destiny 2 anti cheat | Destiny 2 30th Anniversary