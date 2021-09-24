Weekend gaming sales: PS5 deals on racing wheels, cheap Nintendo Switch games, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

This weekend's top gaming sales include plenty of PS5 deals as well as some standout Nintendo Switch game discounts, not to mention Xbox Game Pass Ultimate savings. That's a lot to drink in, so regardless of whether you're after a shiny new racing wheel or some Razer PC gaming gear, there's something for everyone on sale.

Top picks include one of our favorite gaming monitors, the MSI Optix 27-inch. It's on sale for a record low of $399.99 at Amazon (was $449.99). However, if you're shopping a little cheaper, we're also seeing some particularly strong Nintendo Switch deals right now. These include one of the first discounts on New Pokémon Snap (now $49.99, was $59.99 at Amazon) and a rare saving on limited edition Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers at Walmart (now $69.99, was $79.99).

In the world of PS5 deals, you'll find a record low price on this 1TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD - at $10 off it's now just $169.99 at Amazon, though you'll need to grab a heatsink to go with it.

If you're after some Xbox gear, we've spotted an excellent $5 discount on a three-month subscription in Amazon's latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals (now $39.99).

You'll find all the biggest gaming sales available now just below, or scroll down for more of our top picks.

PS5 deals

Final Fantasy VII Remake Final Fantasy VII Remake | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The Final Fantasy VII Remake just hit a record low price at Best Buy, with $20 off the final price. That's an excellent offer for a game that hasn't seen too many discounts since its release last year.

View Deal

Thrustmaster T150 racing wheel Thrustmaster T150 racing wheel | $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The Thrustmaster T150 is $70 off at Amazon right now - just $10 away from its lowest ever price. That's excellent news for PS5, PS4, and PC owners, especially considering there's force feedback built in at a great price as well.

View Deal

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PS5 SSD Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PS5 SSD | $179.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You'll need to pick up a separate heatsink, but this Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PS5 SSD is at its lowest ever price at Amazon right now. That's impressive considering these sticks are a hot commodity at the moment, following the recent PS5 update that allowed additional internal storage.

View Deal

Xbox deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | $44.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - You're only saving $5 here, but we rarely see Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals on the shelves. Plus, Game Pass Ultimate is great value for money at just $40 for three months of free PC and Xbox games.

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox Wireless Controller | $59.99 $49.99 at Microsoft

Save $10 - This excellent $10 discount on the Xbox Wireless Controller has returned to Microsoft's shelves. We have seen an additional $5 off in the past, but that was only in Black Friday Xbox Series X deals last year. So far, this is the best price we've seen in 2021.

View Deal

Corsair HS75 XB wireless gaming headset Corsair HS75 XB wireless gaming headset | $149.99 $129.99 at Corsair

Save $20 - Developed directly for the Xbox, you won't need a dongle to wireless connect to your console with the Corsair HS75 XB. Plus, at $129.99, Corsair itself has the best price on the web right now - perfect if you're looking to save on a new set of cups.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $59.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - Even though we've seen this price on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller a few times throughout the year, it's still an excellent deal. The premium gamepad packs plenty of first-party tech and is the best way to play your Switch games in docked mode.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition Nintendo Switch Joy-Con - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition | $79.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers are seeing a super rare price drop in Walmart's own Nintendo Switch deals. We're usually trying to find stock of these limited edition controllers, but right now you can save $10 - that's cheaper than the MSRP of the standard gamepads.

View Deal

PC gaming deals

Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse | $10 off Game Pass PC Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse | $10 off Game Pass PC | $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Best Buy is just $5 away from the lowest price we've ever seen on the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse with this $40 discount. You're getting the premium pointer for just $89.99 here. Amazon does have the same price up for grabs, but without that $10 Game Pass PC discount.

View Deal

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard | $199.99 $151.99 at Amazon

Save $48 - Now that the Razer Huntsman V2 is out in the wild, the Elite has taken a hefty price cut at Amazon. You're saving nearly $50 on this RGB-clad mechanical gaming keyboard, complete with dedicated media keys and Razer's speedy optical switches.

View Deal

MSI Optix QHD 27-inch gaming monitor MSI Optix QHD 27-inch gaming monitor | $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This MSI Optix is one of the best gaming monitors money can buy right now, and it's at a brand new record low price at Amazon. That makes it one of the biggest discounts of the weekend, and definitely one that those after a G-Sync QHD monitor won't want to miss.

View Deal

If you're after more discounts, we're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles available now, as well as the latest gaming laptop deals and PS5 deals. We're also rounding up the latest cheap gaming chair deals and the best cheap gaming monitors. There are also plenty more Nintendo Switch game sales up for grabs, as well as some great prices on the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market.