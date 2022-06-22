How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online for as little as possible

Wondering how to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online? Luckily, it's not all that difficult; all you need is a subscription to (or a free trial of) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). The new prequel show is exclusive to that platform.

So, how much will it cost? You'll find the cheapest options below, allowing you to avoid overspending no matter where you watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online. We've also got advice on when to invest so that you can stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in its entirety for less. However, the good news is that none of the deals will cost you much - Paramount's streaming service is aggressively affordable, coming in below many of its rivals. That's true even in the UK, where Paramount Plus just launched (annoyingly, our friends across the pond haven't been able to stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds until now due to a staggered worldwide release).

Ready? Here's how to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds where you are.

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - USA

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus | 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Those based in the USA can stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Paramount's streaming service - the show is exclusive to that platform, meaning you won't find it anywhere else. Better still, you can make the most of a seven-day free trial to see the first episode for nothing. But because there are 10 episodes in total, and each one lands on a Thursday, be aware that'll you'll need at least a month's subscription (costing $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 without) to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in its entirety. There aren't any cheaper options at the time of writing, so go with the basic tier if you want to save cash.



Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Canada

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus | 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Canadian fans are able to stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds by signing up to the Paramount streaming service, Paramount Plus. However, remember that the seven-day free trial won't all you to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in its entirety. The show's episodes are released every Thursday, and there are 10 in total, so you'll need to buy at least one month at $5.99p/m to see all of it (we're currently at episode seven). That's the cheapest option right now, so you don't need to worry about missing out on something less expensive.



Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - UK

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus | 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

The only way to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in the UK right now is via Paramount Plus, and after your seven-day free trial, a membership costs £6.99 per month. That's a lot less than the competition, especially if you grab an annual pass. However, be aware that not all episodes will be available in Britain at once - three instalments are available right away, but the rest will be released each week. That means you'll need at least two months of Paramount Plus to watch the entire season (there are 10 episodes in total).



Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Australia

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus | 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

As you might have guessed from the rest of this article, you can watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds by signing up to Paramount Plus in Australia. There's a seven-day free trial to take advantage of initially, but after that it'll cost $8.99 per month. Bear in mind that you'll also need at least a month's subscription to stream all 10 episodes - they drop one at a time every Thursday.



How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in order

Where does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds take place within the franchise's story? It's pretty simple - this is a prequel show set a few years before the OG Star Trek (in other words, it isn't connected to the new movies and occurs within the original timeline). That means it revolves around Captain Kirk's predecessor, Pike, and his crew's adventures shortly after we last saw them in Trek's other prequel series, Discovery. It also dovetails nicely into the original, unaired pilot 'The Cage' that was only ever shown in flashback.

Strange New Worlds is something of an origin story for certain characters, too; besides Spock, we see Uhura's rise during this show along with the return of other classic Trek crewmembers like Christine Chapel and even Kirk's brother, Sam. More will likely show up in later seasons.

To keep things simple, here's where Strange New Worlds falls in the timeline:

Discovery

Strange New Worlds

The Original Series

