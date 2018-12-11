Watch Jason Momoa’s NSFW response when asked if he wants to see the Justice League Snyder cut

We all want to see the Justice League Snyder cut. I want it, you want it, and now, Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, is desperate to see it. The mythical version of the DCEU team-up flick has apparently been lost to time after Zack Snyder stepped down following a family tragedy, but Momoa is absolutely all-in when it comes to wanting it. And if there’s one man who has that sort of pull within DC, it’s probably him.

Speaking to MTV (below), Momoa was strangely outspoken: “I’m obsessed with [the Justice League Snyder cut] too, yeah.”

Jason Momoa is just as obsessed with the Snyder Cut as the rest of the internet pic.twitter.com/VF8wMaudFjDecember 7, 2018

But that’s not all he had to say. Appearing to be frustrated at the thought of not being able to go even a little off-script in the interview environment, the actor stated: “That’s one thing that sucks with our business where you just can’t speak your mind,” before following up with something that will be music to the ears of DC fans everywhere, “But yeah. Fuck yeah I wanna see it.”

Whether that means Momoa, who debuted as Arthur Curry in Justice League then went on to make a splash in his own standalone flick, would have been happier with a Snyder cut than the Joss Whedon-directed version we ended up with remains to be seen.

However, we could be reaching a point where not releasing an alternate version (if one is able to be pieced together) would be bad for business, as this is the first time someone who was in the Justice League cast has spoken had their say on the matter.

After all, who could say no to Jason Momoa dropping the f-bomb at the thought of it?

Want to find out more about Jason Momoa making waves? Silly question. Here are the first Aquaman reactions.