Warzone Prison shack code: how to find the find the partially built RC-XD

The third day of teases opens up the Warzone prison shack and reveals what looks a lot like a partially built RC-XD - the explosive remote control car from Black Ops. As if it wasn't all but confirmed by leaks that makes it almost certain that the the new Call of Duty 2020 will be Black Ops related. This new bunker door might slightly easier to visit as it's in the middle of nowhere so coming up we'll cover how to find it, open it and, if you can't be bothered, explain what you're missing to save you the time.

Warzone prison shack code

The Warzone prison shack code is day three of the teasers that have been popping up on the site pawntakespawn. Each day there's been a new video covering a historical period and August 16 saw 1972-1973 and revealed a new code directing people to the H8 grid on the map, right by the prison.

Warzone prison shack location

As the H8 part of the code indicates you want to head to that part of the map grid which apparently directs you to... nothing. Zoom in a little more and you'll find a tiny square which is a one room shack just near the prison, barely big enough to swing a gun in.

The shack is exposed and there's nothing nearby, so if you're dropping in cold just head to the door fast as it'll be the only cover around. You certainly won't have trouble finding it as it is literally the only structure visible bar the prison in the distance.

Like the Farmland location from day one you can just run up to the door and try to open that to pull up the keypad, so don't waste time interacting specifically with the number panel. Once the keys are up, enter the code from the teaser site:

72948531

There's not a lot of room inside but on a desk you'll find the unmistakable chassis of a remote control car, partially built, along with familiar controller. Given that this is a COD game teasing a new COD game, that has to be a RC-XD from the Black Ops series.

