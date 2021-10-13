How to get the Warzone M1 Garand from Vanguard

The Warzone M1 Garand has arrived, giving you a chance to try the Vanguard weapon early, before this year's Call of Duty takes over the battle royale for good. It's a classic gun that formed many an old WW2 shooters arsenal in years gone by, so it was always a case of when, not if. Both the options added are are basically sniper or long range options, so if you want a little retro ranged combat this could be your jam. If you're after something a little faster then there's also the Warzone STG 44 blueprints to unlock as well.

How to get the M1 Garand in Warzone (Image: © Activision) If you want to get the M1 Garand Warzone guns you'll basically have to grind the Battle Pass to unlock two different blueprints. The White Obsidian Warzone M1 unlocks at level 34, while the the Hierloom is yours at level 72. Both are scoped out as long range options, although the White Obsidian has a drum mag which will make pot shotting interesting.

In both cases, unlocking either Warzone M1 will only get you the blueprint. The gun will appear in your weapons list but it'll remain locked, only letting you add the blueprint version to your loadout. It still give you a taste at least of what's to come when Vanguard takes over the battle royale.

(Image credit: Activision)

The first Warzone M1 Garand you unlock is the White Obsidian blueprint, which comes with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Leopard Brake

- Leopard Brake Barrel - Cooper 21" Shrouded

- Cooper 21" Shrouded Optic - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

- SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Padded Stock

- Padded Stock Reader Grip - Stippled Read Grip

- Stippled Read Grip Magazine - Cal Down 2x XXL mags

- Cal Down 2x XXL mags Underbarrel - Bipod

As you can see there's seven attachments on there. The Vanguard beta let you use eight attachments and it looks like that embarrassment of riches will be making its way to Warzone as well, when Vanguard takes over. Which should be an interesting balancing act. The drum mag is also going to be interesting on a marksman style rifle.

As well as the White Obsidian you can also unlock Heirloom at level 72:

(Image credit: Activision)

This shiny gold sniper has these attachments:

Muzzle - Mk. 2 Stabilizer

- Mk. 2 Stabilizer Barrel - Cooper 25" Custom

- Cooper 25" Custom Optic - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

- SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Cooper Adjustable

- Cooper Adjustable Rear Grip - Grooved Rear Grip

- Grooved Rear Grip Magazine - Extended Mag

- Extended Mag Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

This lacks the drum mag but still favors faster firing with a smaller, but still extended mag. It's got the same scope as the other Warzone M1 so is another good option for some mobile mid-range sniping.