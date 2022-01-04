The Warzone invisible skin glitch has been a very contentious point over the last couple of weeks, as there's now an operator skin in play that can effectively make players invisible in the right conditions. This isn't an intentional effect, it's a glitch in the game that shouldn't be happening, and while we expect it to get fixed in the near future, it's worth understanding exactly what's happening until that point. Here's what you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone and the invisible skin error going on at the moment.

Warzone invisible skin glitch explained

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone invisible skin glitch has been an issue for a couple of weeks at the time of writing, with many players understandably irate at being killed by cloaked foes who are impossible to see.

Specifically, the issue here is the Awoken skin for Francis, available on the Battle Pass at Tier 100. It's supposed to be a pretty standard skin, but a technical issue is causing the skin to be totally invisible at a distance, with the exception of the mask, which just seems to float eerily in the air. Here's the important details to know about dealing with this glitch:

Players seem to vanish at distances past roughly 30 meters in-game. The mask is the only indication that the player is there.

The body might be invisible, but it is still there, even if you can't see it, and will take damage if shot as normal. The problem is, obviously, that you can't see it, so targeting it won't be easy.

The skin can only be accessed by completing the Battle Pass, so some view it as "pay to win" (though we'll reiterate that this is still a glitch, not an intentional feature).

When will the Warzone invisible skin glitch be fixed?

(Image credit: Activision)

At the time of writing there's no known fix for this issue, and Raven Software/Activision have not commented on it as far as we know. This occurs during the ongoing strike of Activision's QA department, so it's possible that it may take longer than normal to be addressed and corrected. We'll update this page when we know more either way, and until then play with extra care when you go into Caldera, as you're effectively playing an adaptation of Predator.

