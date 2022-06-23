How to get Golden Key Cards and open Mercenary Vaults in Warzone

The Warzone Golden Key Cards and Mercenary Vaults are part of a new secondary mechanic wherein players can go treasure hunting. Knowing the Mercenary Vault locations - huge bunkers full of loot - and knowing how to get Golden Key Cards to open them can empower players enormously in Call of Duty Warzone. Vaults are actually marked by indicators on the menu map, though it's not clear at first how it all works, and players can get Key Cards by either playing games of chance or trying to complete contracts. We'll go into more detail on both elements introduced in Warzone Season 4 below, covering both how to get Golden Key Cards and the Mercenary Vault locations in Warzone comprehensively.

How to get Golden Key Cards in Warzone (Image: © Activision) To get Golden Key Cards in Warzone is a largely luck-based experience. There are three possible methods that can provide Golden Key Cards, but none are guaranteed to work: - Opening crates - Completing Contracts - Killing players who have them and taking them off them All of these have a pretty small chance of providing a Golden Key Card, and the last of these - killing other players - is purely dependent on whether they were already holding one when you killed them (it's not going to create a Card out of nowhere).

From what we can tell, Contract completion has a slightly higher probability of dropping Golden Key Cards than crates do, but considering how much longer Contracts take to complete than just kicking open boxes, it doesn't add up to much. There's also no distinction between Contracts that we know of - from what we can tell, ANY of them have a (small) chance of dropping Golden Key Cards as a reward.

Otherwise, make sure to flip open every crate you can find, as any of them could provide the literal Golden Ticket you're looking for. Go through key locations with lots of crates, or go safer and comb less-populated zones - there'll either be lots of chests, or you'll find more unopened ones.

Alternatively, the other (unpopular) option is to camp the entrances to the Mercenary Vaults. If a player finds a Golden Key Card, it can't serve any function other than opening the Vaults and Bunkers, so just watch the door with a shotgun and shoot anybody who shows up. Then peel the bloody Key Card out of their fingers and help yourself to the ill-gotten goods. It's not guaranteed that anybody will show up, but if all the chests around you are looted and you're not feeling optimistic about completing a contract, this can work. Of course, to do this you actually need to know where the bunkers are:

All Warzone Mercenary Vault locations

(Image credit: Activision)

There are a total of seven Mercenary Vaults in Warzone's Caldera Map, hidden in bunkers underground. They're actually marked on the default map with scribbled Yellow Circles, though admittedly the game doesn't tell you that's what the yellow circles denote. Here's a basic reference point for the Vault Locations, working from the top down:

Between Docks and Factory

and Southwest of Runway

Between Dig Site and Mines

and North of Fields

Between Lagoon and Airfield

and Southeast of Power Plant

Northwest of Resort

Once you're in the circle and the match has started, look for a circular vault door icon on the map in that area, labelled "Transit". It marks the actual entrance to the Vault Bunker, usually a heavily reinforced circular hatch like the one displayed below. Keep in mind that these Transit markers won't appear on the map until the match has properly started and the drop plane is gone!

(Image credit: Activision)

Find the hatch, climb down the ladder and you'll be in a small underground area, with a few scattered bits of loot if you're lucky, and some doors that won't open. You can probably guess the next bit.

How to open the Warzone Mercenary Vaults

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you're inside, you'll find some doors that require the Golden Key Cards to open. It might seem like a choice if there's more than one, but it isn't - all the doors to the Vault open when one of them does, and they all lead to the same interconnected rooms. Simply approach the panel and interact with it when prompted - it'll use the Key Card and the Vault will be yours to plunder.

Mercenary Vault Rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you open the Vault, you'll get a lot of prizes. They're filled with the orange "legendary" crates, more than enough to equip you and your team with the Warzone best guns, perks and killstreaks, as well lots of Cash - so you could always just go and buy a loadout drop if you didn't find anything you liked. There's also a good amount of experience earned simply for opening the Vault, even if you never get round to looting its contents.

Keep in mind that this is a one-off - while you can find more Golden Key Cards and Mercenary Vaults in the same match, the Key Cards themselves are single-use consumables, and get destroyed when you open the doors. Any loot you leave behind could also be taken by other players - the Vault doors won't close - so make sure you get the very best of what's there.

