The best Warzone FR 5.56 loadouts - a single-fire option that can eliminate foes quickly

The best FR 5.56 loadouts in Warzone take advantage of its single fire option. Though the FR 5.56 has been in Call of Duty: Warzone since day one, it was never a popular choice due to its inaccurate burst fire mode. However, players have recently discovered that it there are much more viable Warzone FR 5.56 loadouts when switched to its single-fire option, allowing it to compete with the likes of other ranged weapons like the M4A1 and Kilo 141.

Depending on where you hit your opponent, the Warzone FR 5.56 can take down a fully plated enemy in 4 - 7 shots. The biggest issue with the regular triple-burst version of this weapon is that each shot causes the recoil to increase, making it hard for all three bullets to connect. However, by pressing left on the D-pad within a match, you can switch the Warzone FR 5.56 to single-fire mode, giving it much better accuracy and precision.

With that in mind, let’s go over the best FR 5.56 loadouts in Warzone when using the single-fire option as opposed to the standard triple-burst.

Warzone best FR 5.56 loadout for fastest ADS speed

Barrel : FR 24.4” Sniper

: FR 24.4” Sniper Stock : FSS Tac-Wrap

: FSS Tac-Wrap Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Ammunition : 50 Round Mags

: 50 Round Mags Rear grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Despite being a weapon that is best used at long range, you might consider using a Warzone FR 5.56 loadout suited for closer engagements. It’s not as ideal as an SMG, but if you’re planning on being within medium range of your enemies, you’ll need a build with fast ADS speeds.

Before getting to the rest of this Warzone FR 5.56 loadout, we always advise starting off with the same two base attachments. Stick with the FR 24.4” Sniper barrel for increased bullet velocity and recoil control, along with the 50 Round Mags Ammunition. These will be your standard base attachments you’ll always want to use. If you’re playing Solos, you can get away with using the stock 30 round mags, but in any team mode, we recommend utilizing the 50 round mags.

With this Warzone FR 5.56 loadout, we advise using the FSS Tac-Wrap Stock for faster ADS speeds. This will come in handy when playing on Rebirth Island since many engagements will take place up close. After that, use the Commando Foregrip for improved recoil stabilization and aiming stability. It doesn’t actually increase your ADS speeds, but out of all the Underbarrel options, the Commando Foregrip will penalize your ADS times the least.

Finally, attach the Stippled Grip Tape Rear Grip for increased ADS speeds, as well as improved sprint to fire speeds. In general, this Warzone FR 5.56 loadout isn’t the most practical, but if you’re someone who can’t help but get up close and personal, you’ll find it to be the most useful.

Warzone best FR 5.56 loadout for long-range

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : FR 24.4” Sniper

: FR 24.4” Sniper Optic : APX5 Holographic Sight

: APX5 Holographic Sight Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

A more practical Warzone FR 5.56 loadout is one that built for accuracy at range. This will prioritize recoil stabilization, while allowing you to keep your crosshairs on your target. Start with the two base attachments: the FR 24.4” Sniper Barrel and the 50 Round Mags, for the reasons mentioned above.

From there, we recommend using the Compensator Muzzle for increased recoil control. This will hurt your ADS speeds, but when using this weapon from afar, that isn’t as important. Since you’ll be using this Warzone FR 5.56 loadout at long range, we advise a sight of some kind. There are lots to choose from, but the APX5 Holographic Sight Optic is a good choice. Go with an optic that has clean sights, along with decent magnification.

After that, swap to the Ranger Foregrip for improved recoil control and aiming stability. Again, this will negatively impact your ADS speeds, but that’s fine since this build is meant for range.

Warzone best FR 5.56 silenced loadout

Muzzle : Tactical Suppressor

: Tactical Suppressor Barrel : FR 24.4” Sniper

: FR 24.4” Sniper Optic : APX5 Holographic Sight

: APX5 Holographic Sight Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

The final Warzone FR 5.56 loadout is a modification of the second loadout, but with the Compensator swapped for the Tactical Suppressor. This will keep you off the minimap, while preserving some bullet velocity. If you’re wanting a silenced option that preserves ADS speeds instead, then go with the Lightweight Suppressor. Or, on the flip side, you can utilize the Monolithic Suppressor, which will severely penalize your ADS speeds, but will improve your bullet velocity.