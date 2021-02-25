WandaVision season 2? Kevin Feige addresses Marvel shows potential return

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has spoken about the possibility of WandaVision season 2.

The new series, which is currently airing weekly on Disney Plus, has two episodes remaining (as of writing) and fans are eagerly hoping the story of Wanda and Vision (and Jimmy Woo) will continue beyond the first season.

Feige, master of giving answers that seem like answers but are, in fact, not answers, was asked about the possibility of WandaVision season 2 during the Television Critics’ Association press tour. As you may expect, Feige was unable to commit either way – but did say he "hopes" a follow-up would come at some stage.

"I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite yes or a definite no to anything," Feige told members of the press according to The Independent. "Lizzy Olsen will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film," he continued. "We hope there’s a part two and a part three but we’re focusing on part one."

Feige has also spoken multiple times about how WandaVision will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spider-Man 3 – now titled Spider-Man: No Way Home – will also intersect with WandaVision and Doctor Strange, with Benedict Cumberbatch's superhero expected to act as a mentor to Peter Parker in the threequel.

WandaVision season 2 would therefore need to take place after Doctor Strange, and an announcement could potentially be a spoiler for that movie. However, are we all holding out hope that Agatha Harkness will return with another catchy theme song? Absolutely. Perhaps a Jimmy Woo spin-off is the way to go?

