WandaVision may be hiding an already familiar MCU character in plain sight

Warning: Spoilers for WandaVision episode 1 and 2 ahead. Proceed at your own caution...

One of the prevailing mysteries in WandaVision so far surrounds the mysterious group trying to contact Wanda. Among their efforts is a radio message that almost reaches Scarlet Witch before being drowned out. But, the mystery's over: The identity of that voice speaking on the radio has effectively already been revealed – thanks to a Disney Plus slip up.

During WandaVision episode 2, Wanda’s brief chit-chat with Dottie is interrupted by the crackle of a nearby radio. Then, a voice relays a message: “Wanda, can you read me? Over.”

The credits don’t offer up any clues – the English credits, that is. If you stick around for the Spanish credits (which typically are skipped over in favour of Disney Plus nudging you to watch something else), there’s an “Agente Woo” listed in the credits of that episode.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That’s likely a reference to Agent Woo (Randall Park), the FBI agent who supervised Scott Lang during his house arrest in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Park is confirmed to be in the WandaVision cast – and has even been seen in a recent official featurette of the show.

While that may not clue us in too much to the group’s motivations (Woo formerly worked for S.H.I.E.L.D, so it’s not a stretch to suggest he’d end up at S.W.O.R.D. or another shadowy organisation), it does essentially reveal the identity of the man ‘watching’ WandaVision at the very end of its first episode.

Woo, it appears, is monitoring Wanda and is doing his level best to reach her. It nearly worked this week – and he’s likely to show up again in future instalments. And you’ll now be able to tell your friends where they know him from.

