Who is the mysterious group trying to invade Wanda's mind in WandaVision?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for WandaVision episode 1 and WandaVision episode 2. Proceed with caution...

Slowly but surely, the walls are coming down on WandaVision. Scarlet Witch’s idyllic life with synthezoid beau Vision in Westview has already peeled back part of the façade, mainly through a mysterious group that is either trying to invade Wanda’s mind, or to free her from her own personal purgatory.

But who is this group? And what’s the deal with the voice in the radio and the guy in the beekeeper suit? Let’s take a look at the slow burn breadcrumbs that are slowly knocking down the sitcom setup.

The first wrinkle in Wanda’s time in the ‘burbs comes when she finds a distinctive red and yellow coloured helicopter in the hedge outside her home. It comes bearing a sword-like symbol, which could be significant.

The other major moment from WandaVision’s opening two episodes arrives in the form of a beekeeper, also bearing the sword symbol on his back. Wanda neatly sidesteps any repercussions here, though, by simply rewinding the scene.

Couple that with a man ‘watching’ the first episode in a control room just before and credits, and a voice on the radio reaching out for Wanda in the second episode, then it sure looks like someone is making a concerted effort to communicate with Wanda. Whether she wants to hear what they have to say is another question entirely.

So who is it? Judging by the symbol alone, the most likely candidate is SWORD (Sentient World Observation and Response Department). In essence, they’re the mirror image of SHIELD, dealing with threats more cosmic and extra-terrestrial. In the MCU, Scarlet Witch’s more magic-based powers may also fall under that remit.

If it is SWORD trying to get in touch, that opens up further queries: why are they trying to contact Wanda? Why is she trapped in this world? Why haven’t we heard about them before? All good questions – and ones that will hopefully be answered by WandaVision in the coming weeks.

