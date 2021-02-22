WandaVision has an "exciting" secret character that is yet to appear, says Paul Bettany

WandaVision still has at least one more trick up its sleeve. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in Marvel's first Disney Plus series, has teased the imminent arrival of a potentially major actor or character.

"People seem to think [the big appearance] is Doctor Strange" Bettany told Esquire when confronted with a who's who of fan theories from the show, including the possibility of a significant MCU cameo.

"The truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks. There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting. It's an actor that I've longed to work with all of my life and we have some amazing scenes together. The chemistry between us is extraordinary, it was just fireworks on set," Bettany said.

Let the guessing games begin. Common logic would dictate that this has something to do with the as-yet-unnamed aerospace engineer that Monica Rambeau has been trying to get in contact with for a couple of episodes now.

Bettany's admittance, though, that this is an actor he's wanted to work with for a long time is especially interesting. Could an older A-list actor be heading into Marvel's universe? And who could they be playing? Sir Ian McKellen as Magneto would certainly fit the mold, though is nothing more than a pipe dream at this point.

Those are questions for another day. Thankfully, the next episode is going to be its longest yet. The WandaVision episode 8 runtime clocks in at 47 minutes – plenty of time for answers and special guest appearances after *that* big Agnes reveal.

Make sure you don't miss the next episode: check out the WandaVision release schedule.