Venom 2 trailer includes a Stan Lee Easter egg that you may have missed

There's a nod to Stan Lee in the new Venom 2 trailer

Up until his passing, Stan Lee cameos were as ubiquitous as post-credit scenes in Marvel movies. The co-creator of Fantastic Four and Spider-Man often popped by for some words of wisdom or a cheeky wink and a nod at his storied history. Even though he’s gone, his presence can still be felt – including a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene in the new Venom 2 trailer. Excelsior!

The moment in question sees Eddie Brock (and Venom) walk into a convenience store. Brock may be concerned with a chocolate delivery, but Venom notices something out of the corner of his, uhh, tentacle.

Notice the magazine rack? Stan Lee’s face is adorning the cover of the mags, and Venom straightens the display up. It’s a cute, subtle action that allows Stan Lee to ‘appear’ in yet another Marvel movie.

As WandaVision proved with its license plate-themed tribute to Stan the Man, Marvel is getting increasingly inventive at finding new ways to include Stan Lee in its runtimes. Here’s another – and follows on from one of Lee’s final cameos in 2018's Venom. There, Stan tells Eddie not to give up Anne, becoming one of the few in-universe characters to recognize Venom as its own entity.

Venom 2, meanwhile, isn’t skimping on the extra details that tie it into the Marvel world-at-large. There is a quick reference to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, while Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady has finally revealed his Carnage form to the world. We'll see what else the Andy Serkis-directed sequel has in store when it hits cinemas this September.

