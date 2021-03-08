Valheim World Generator makes it easy to find your perfect Viking paradise

If you've ever wanted to shop for the perfect Valheim world seed before committing to a server, Unity tinkerer wd40bomber7 has created the perfect tool for you: the (unofficial) Valheim World Generator .

You can try the browser tool for yourself for free, as our friends at PC Gamer spotted. Simply put, it uses Valheim world seeds to generate a preview of possible game worlds. If you've already made a world and you want a preview of the scenery to come, you can plug in your own seed and check out the entire world from a top-down view. There are toggleable markers for bosses, camps, the trader, troll caves, and other loot and landmarks, so if you care more about getting resources than the spirit of exploration, you can essentially map out most of your world.

If you're still on the market for a world or you're looking to change yours, you can also use the impressive seed generator to find something that strikes your fancy. Pro tip: it takes anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds to generate a world, so don't go thinking your browser has crashed when it doesn't instantly make one after you click randomize. The results can be pretty interesting. In just a few tries, I found a seed (FFdujKbnEs) where multiple bosses overlap with the spawn point, which would definitely make for an interesting new-player experience.