Unhinged Elden Ring mod pits Homer Simpson against Shrek

Elden Ring is already full of bizarre creatures with strange behaviors. Now, it can also include the likes of Homer Simpson and Shrek.

New Blood Interactive CEO Dave Oshry shared a clip of Elden Ring gameplay that occurs when the game is absolutely riddled with mods. In the clip, you can see Homer running valiantly into battle with Shrek, who's riding atop Donkey while occasionally we can see Sonic zooming into picture.

Damn I'm playing Elden Ring on the wrong platform pic.twitter.com/sGjH1egbPfMarch 22, 2022 See more

It's a hilarious sight to be sure, and an absolutely goofy contrast to the darker, grittier nature of Elden Ring. It's all the work of modder Garden of Eyes, who's spent a lot of time creating some seriously impressive mods in the past, including battles between Bloodborne's Lady Maria and Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu. Garden of Eyes also created content where the masked NPCs in Elden Ring are seen unmasked.

This is far from the first time we've seen cartoon characters modded into horror and action games, of course. From Thomas the Tank Engine in Skyrim to Rick and Morty in Resident Evil 3 Remake, it's something of a rite of passage these days for a game to be utterly blasphemed by silly mods. And it's hilarious every single time.

Elden Ring is still a bit new, but you can bet as the days wear on we'll see a lot more of this type of thing soon enough. There are still plenty of cartoons to add to the Lands Between. *cough* Spongebob *cough*.

