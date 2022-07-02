UFC 276 PPV live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier online

UFC 276 is happening tonight at 7pm ET / 10pm PT (or 3am BST). If you want to catch everything that the event has to offer, then the early prelims start at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (that's 11pm BST). Here's how to watch UFC 276 where you are.

The Middleweight Championship belt is on the line at UFC 276 as Israel Adesanya will be defending his title against Jared Cannonier. The Last Stylebender enters the Octagon following his successful headlining win over Marvin Vettori last year. It's fair to say that Adesanya has more than lived up to his stellar reputation in recent years, and you don't have to look too far backward in the Nigerian kickboxer's history to see why. All told, Israel Adesanya has only conceded a single loss in his professional mixed martial arts career, to Jan Blanchowicz last year through decision, meaning that Jared Cannonier certainly has his work cut out for him.

That's not to count out The Killa Gorilla, though. Cannonier enters UFC 276 fresh off a recent second-round knockout elbow victory over Derek Brunson. It isn't hard to see why Jared's taking top billing at this pay-per-view event, as his knockout prowess can certainly show. The experienced 38-year-old striker has more than earned his title shot, and this is evident in his impressive historic first-round knockouts in the past over the likes of Cyril Asker and Anderson Silva. As to whether Cannonier can regain his past fury and add a second loss to Adesanya's record remains to be seen.

Continue reading to find out how to watch UFC 276 anywhere in the world.

Now, the headlining main event is far from the only thing happening at UFC 276, as we're also getting the second rematch between two Featherweight greats with Volkanovski vs Holloway 3. Now, The Great and Blessed both faced off twice before already in 2019 and 2020 respectively, with Volkanovski coming out on top both times via decision. We last saw the former excel earlier in the year in his bout against The Korean Zombie back in April, knocking out Chan Sung Jung in the fourth round, a feat which The Great hadn't achieved since finishing off Chad Mendes four years prior.

That's to say nothing of Blessed, though. It's worth remembering that Max Holloway has previously dominated in the division, with particular highlights such as his back-to-back third-round knockout victories over Jose Aldo being arguably his most iconic moments inside the organization. As to whether Holloway can finally overcome Volkanovski after nearly two years, it's genuinely too close to call now, but we wouldn't be surprised to see The Great claim a flawless trilogy of wins when all is said and done.

There's much more to get hyped about for happening at UFC 276, which also includes Sean Strickland taking on Alex Pereira and the Bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and fan-favorite Sean O'Malley, too. With that said, you're not going to want to miss a moment of it, so here's how to watch UFC 276 where you are.

UFC 276 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 276 in the US

(opens in new tab) UFC 276 PPV | $74.99 through ESPN+ (opens in new tab)

The only way to watch UFC 276 in the US is through ESPN+. The sports streaming network has held the exclusive rights to all things UFC for some time now and that's not changing any time soon. Existing subscribers can watch UFC 276 for $74.99 (opens in new tab), but new subscribers can get an entire year's worth of ESPN+ as well as UFC 276 for just $99.98 (opens in new tab) (for a $45 saving overall). All things considered, we think that the Disney bundle ultimately offers the best value for money. This combines Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Hulu, for just $13.99 (opens in new tab) a month. This is a great deal for anyone looking for encompassing streaming options at a far cheaper rate than they would be on their own.



How to watch UFC 276 live stream in Canada

How to watch UFC 276 PPV in the UK

How to watch UFC 276 in Australia

UFC 276 PPV live stream: full fight card

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)

Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am BST)

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena

Ian Garry vs Gabriel Green

Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone

The early prelims begin at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET (or 11:15pm BST)

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko

