UFC 276 PPV live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier online

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022
Main card begins: 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) (opens in new tab); UFC Fight Pass (Canada) (opens in new tab); BT Sport (UK) (opens in new tab); Kayo (AUS) (opens in new tab).
UFC 276 is happening tonight at 7pm ET / 10pm PT (or 3am BST). If you want to catch everything that the event has to offer, then the early prelims start at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (that's 11pm BST). Here's how to watch UFC 276 where you are.
The Middleweight Championship belt is on the line at UFC 276 as Israel Adesanya will be defending his title against Jared Cannonier. The Last Stylebender enters the Octagon following his successful headlining win over Marvin Vettori last year. It's fair to say that Adesanya has more than lived up to his stellar reputation in recent years, and you don't have to look too far backward in the Nigerian kickboxer's history to see why. All told, Israel Adesanya has only conceded a single loss in his professional mixed martial arts career, to Jan Blanchowicz last year through decision, meaning that Jared Cannonier certainly has his work cut out for him.
That's not to count out The Killa Gorilla, though. Cannonier enters UFC 276 fresh off a recent second-round knockout elbow victory over Derek Brunson. It isn't hard to see why Jared's taking top billing at this pay-per-view event, as his knockout prowess can certainly show. The experienced 38-year-old striker has more than earned his title shot, and this is evident in his impressive historic first-round knockouts in the past over the likes of Cyril Asker and Anderson Silva. As to whether Cannonier can regain his past fury and add a second loss to Adesanya's record remains to be seen.
- Watch UFC 276 through ESPN+ | $74.99 for existing subscribers (opens in new tab)
- Watch UFC 276 + 12 months ESPN Plus | $99.98 for new subscribers (opens in new tab)
Now, the headlining main event is far from the only thing happening at UFC 276, as we're also getting the second rematch between two Featherweight greats with Volkanovski vs Holloway 3. Now, The Great and Blessed both faced off twice before already in 2019 and 2020 respectively, with Volkanovski coming out on top both times via decision. We last saw the former excel earlier in the year in his bout against The Korean Zombie back in April, knocking out Chan Sung Jung in the fourth round, a feat which The Great hadn't achieved since finishing off Chad Mendes four years prior.
That's to say nothing of Blessed, though. It's worth remembering that Max Holloway has previously dominated in the division, with particular highlights such as his back-to-back third-round knockout victories over Jose Aldo being arguably his most iconic moments inside the organization. As to whether Holloway can finally overcome Volkanovski after nearly two years, it's genuinely too close to call now, but we wouldn't be surprised to see The Great claim a flawless trilogy of wins when all is said and done.
There's much more to get hyped about for happening at UFC 276, which also includes Sean Strickland taking on Alex Pereira and the Bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and fan-favorite Sean O'Malley, too. With that said, you're not going to want to miss a moment of it, so here's how to watch UFC 276 where you are.
UFC 276 live stream worldwide viewing options
How to watch UFC 276 in the US
UFC 276 PPV | $74.99 through ESPN+ (opens in new tab)
The only way to watch UFC 276 in the US is through ESPN+. The sports streaming network has held the exclusive rights to all things UFC for some time now and that's not changing any time soon. Existing subscribers can watch UFC 276 for $74.99 (opens in new tab), but new subscribers can get an entire year's worth of ESPN+ as well as UFC 276 for just $99.98 (opens in new tab) (for a $45 saving overall).
All things considered, we think that the Disney bundle ultimately offers the best value for money. This combines Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Hulu, for just $13.99 (opens in new tab) a month. This is a great deal for anyone looking for encompassing streaming options at a far cheaper rate than they would be on their own.
How to watch UFC 276 live stream in Canada
UFC 276 PPV | $64.99 through UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab)
You've got a few more options to watch UFC 276 if you happen to live in Canada, including the likes of UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab), Bell (opens in new tab), and Shaw Direct (opens in new tab). Regardless of the provider that you go through, the price is the same - $64.99. We personally think that UFC Fight Pass is the most painless way, as it grants you full access to the prelims in their entirety all in one place as well.
How to watch UFC 276 PPV in the UK
UFC 276 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)
If you're an existing BT Sport customer then you can watch UFC 276 in full through either BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Ultimate. Alternatively, you can watch the UFC 276 Main Card through the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 (opens in new tab) and more sports action, too. For all the action, the early prelims are available through the UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).
How to watch UFC 276 in Australia
UFC 276 PPV | AU$54.95 through Kayo (opens in new tab)
We personally think that Kayo is the best and easiest way to order UFC 276 if you're based in Australia. However, you've got a fair few options open to you as well, including the likes of Foxtel (opens in new tab) and Main Event (opens in new tab) - all of which will cost you $59.95. You can watch the full Prelims through the UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab) to catch every fight as they happen, too.
UFC 276 PPV live stream: full fight card
The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)
Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier
Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway
Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira
Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley
The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am BST)
Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner
Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena
Ian Garry vs Gabriel Green
Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone
The early prelims begin at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET (or 11:15pm BST)
Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz
Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber
Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis
Jessica-Rose Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko
